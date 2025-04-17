Globa Terra Acquisition Corp.: Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation ("Company") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. Each unit will consist of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, three-fourths of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of an ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus its search on businesses within the agribusiness and water sectors, primarily in food-tech, ag-tech, bio-tech, controlled environment agriculture and open field crops in the case of agribusiness, and in water utility, water treatment, pipelines, desalination and other water solutions within the water sectors, primarily in the Americas with a focus in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The Company will be led by Agustin Tristan Aldave as Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Chiles as Chief Financial Officer, Edward Preble as Head of Investor Relations, and Alejandro Garza as Head of Water Investments.

The Company intends to raise $152,170,000 in the proposed offering through the sale of units consisting of ordinary shares, warrants and rights (up to $174,995,500 if D Boral Capital LLC's option to purchase additional units is exercised in full). D. Boral Capital LLC will serve as the sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from D Boral Capital LLC, Attention: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1(212)-970-5150.

There can be no assurance the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 will result in any transaction or other action by the Company. The Company does not intend to comment on or provide updates regarding these matters unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required based on the then-current facts and circumstances.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed initial public offering of the Company, including the terms thereof. There is no assurance that the proposed offering will be completed as anticipated or at all, and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks relating to unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the proposed offering and other risks and uncertainties disclosed by the Company from time to time in its filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact : Edward Preble, Head of Investor Relations, +1 904 583 7145.

