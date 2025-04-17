Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Unveils Next-Gen Teespring Marketplace, Streamlining Opportunities for All Creators in $480B E-Commerce Industry

Cutting-Edge Marketplace Designed to Increase Visibility for Creators of All Kinds While Unlocking All-New Brand Partnerships Opportunities

Amaze (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a major update to its Teespring Marketplace , featuring a new design and enhanced discovery features that make it easier for fans to shop and for creators to get discovered.

The update builds on momentum from the platform's March 25 relaunch and reflects Amaze's fast-paced approach to product innovation. With improved navigation, curated product collections, and a smarter layout, the platform now makes it easier for fans to browse entire categories they care about, such as gaming, pop culture, nature, music, and more. By surfacing products from multiple creators within each category, the platform creates a more engaging discovery experience while helping creators of all sizes grow their visibility and sales.

"Creators don't need millions of followers to build a real business-they need the right visibility," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "This evolution of the Teespring Marketplace reflects a shift in how discovery should work: personalized, interest-driven, and built to elevate creators at every level. It's a strategic step toward a more open and opportunity-rich creator economy."

This update comes at a pivotal moment for the creator economy, which Goldman Sachs projects will reach $480 billion in market value by 2027.1 As competition intensifies, platforms that surface the right products to the right audiences will define the next phase of growth. The redesigned Teespring Marketplace positions creators to compete and succeed, regardless of audience size, by prioritizing interest-based discovery and cross-category exposure.

As part of its broader vision for the platform, Amaze will soon roll out a dedicated space for brand collaborations within the Teespring Marketplace. This upcoming feature will give fans access to a wider range of innovative products while providing creators with new opportunities to grow through strategic, high-visibility partnerships.

With these updates, Teespring Marketplace strengthens its position as a high-impact discovery platform, built to support creators at every level, from emerging voices to established brands, and connect them with engaged, global audiences.

Explore the new era of Teespring Marketplace, now live: https://teespring.com/

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

