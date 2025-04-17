Latest Study Confirms Shift in ESG for Private Market Investors, However, the Imperative of Sustainability as a Value Driver Remains Strong

The latest research from the third 'State of ESG' report by Malk Partners (Malk), a company of SLR, surveying Portfolio Companies and General Partners (GP) representing $2.6T in total Assets Under Management (AUM) found sentiment remains strong around delivering on sustainability ambitions, however there is reserved hesitation on ESG given political volatility.

Adoption of foundational ESG programming by portfolio companies and GPs maintains strong momentum, with 99% of survey respondents sharing that they integrate ESG into the investment process with some combination of firm-level ESG accountability, investment ESG diligence, and portfolio stewardship. Nonetheless, the findings reveal a shift in ESG engagement due to political pressure, particularly in the U.S. where a quarter (25%) of GPs may look to scale back their ESG integration efforts, while almost a third (30%) are planning to reduce ESG communication, highlighting the continued influence of anti-ESG sentiment in the political climate.

Despite the retraction of external-facing initiatives, ESG demand by Limited Partners (LP) continue to be a key driver of GP ESG programming (87%). Additionally, many GPs recognize the significant business benefits that can be realized through thoughtful ESG integration, with 41% of GPs citing value creation as a primary motivation for their ESG efforts, while 60% of portfolio companies believe there is potential to capture financial value through ESG.

This notion is further supported by GPs and portfolio companies in their approaches to prioritizing and addressing the challenges of climate and decarbonization. Notably, 58% of GPs and 42% of portfolio companies are now tracking emissions, marking an increase of 9% and 12% from 2023, respectively. While the journey toward achieving ESG-driven value is still evolving, it is evident that underlying sustainability factors are an essential component of success in today's market.

Anastassia Bougakova, Senior Vice President, Head of Multi-Strategy Advisory & Solutions at Malk says: "Our research indicate that while ESG terminology may continue to shift - with 41% of respondents rebranding away from the ESG acronym - there is significant alignment between LPs, GPs, and portfolio companies on many underlying sustainability value drivers, such as climate resilience, employee wellbeing, and supply chain transparency. GPs continue to integrate ESG data and performance management into their fund-level programming, often at the request of LPs. Meanwhile, private market companies are increasingly seeing sustainability disclosure requests not just from their investors, but from customers, regulators, and employees. No matter what we call it in public discourse, sustainability is becoming synonymous with business resilience and is here to stay."

For a more detailed analysis of the research, download the full report: https://malk.com/esg-report/

