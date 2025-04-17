Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter 2025 net income of $47.0 million and net income available to common
stockholders of $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share
Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 9% and total loans growing 7% year-over-year
Book Value and Tangible Book Value(1) per share both increasing 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels
Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 11.6% CET1 and 15.6% Total Capital
DALLAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2025.
"We continue to leverage our diversified product suite and financially resilient balance sheet to effectively support our clients' objectives," said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. "With significant year-over-year improvements to many key financial and operating metrics, we remain focused on achieving published financial targets in the back-half of this year."
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|1st Quarter
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|OPERATING RESULTS
|Net income
|$
|47,047
|$
|71,023
|$
|26,142
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|42,734
|$
|66,711
|$
|21,829
|Pre-provision net revenue(3)
|$
|77,458
|$
|111,522
|$
|53,935
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.43
|$
|0.46
|Diluted common shares
|46,616,704
|46,770,961
|47,711,192
|Return on average assets
|0.61
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.36
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|3.03
|%
|OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED(2)
|Net income
|$
|47,047
|$
|71,023
|$
|33,898
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|42,734
|$
|66,711
|$
|29,585
|Pre-provision net revenue(3)
|$
|77,458
|$
|111,522
|$
|63,953
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.43
|$
|0.62
|Diluted common shares
|46,616,704
|46,770,961
|47,711,192
|Return on average assets
|0.61
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.47
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|4.11
|%
|BALANCE SHEET
|Loans held for investment
|$
|17,654,243
|$
|17,234,492
|$
|16,677,691
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|4,725,541
|5,215,574
|4,153,313
|Total loans held for investment
|22,379,784
|22,450,066
|20,831,004
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|37,750
|Total assets
|31,375,749
|30,731,883
|29,180,585
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|7,874,780
|7,485,428
|8,478,215
|Total deposits
|26,053,034
|25,238,599
|23,954,037
|Stockholders' equity
|3,429,774
|3,367,936
|3,170,662
(1) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2024
For the first quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $17.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $9.8 million in net charge-offs, as well as uncertainty in the economic outlook.
Net interest income was $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a decrease in funding costs was partially offset by a decrease in average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.19%, an increase of 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, a 5 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $30.9 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2024
Net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.
The first quarter of 2025 included a $17.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in criticized loans, $9.8 million in net charge-offs and uncertainty in the economic outlook, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024.
Net interest income increased to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in earning asset yields. Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 41 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $627,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") expense. The first quarter of 2024 included $3.0 million in additional FDIC special assessment expense.
CREDIT QUALITY
Net charge-offs of $9.8 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $12.1 million and $10.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $762.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $714.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $859.5 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $93.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $111.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $92.8 million at March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.42%, compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.48% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.45% and 1.46% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well capitalized" requirements as of March 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 10.0% at December 31, 2024 and 9.8% at March 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 396,106 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $31.2 million, at a weighted average price of $78.25 per share.
About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank ("TCB"). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI's financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "projects," "expects," "may," "estimates," "should," "plans," "targets," "intends" "could," "would," "anticipates," "potential," "confident," "optimistic" or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.
Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management's expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI's ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI's ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI's ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI's ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI's ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI's securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI's risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI's loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2025
|2024
| 2024
|2024
|2024
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Interest income
|$
|427,289
|$
|437,571
|$
|452,533
|$
|422,068
|$
|417,378
|Interest expense
|191,255
|207,964
|212,431
|205,486
|202,369
|Net interest income
|236,034
|229,607
|240,102
|216,582
|215,009
|Provision for credit losses
|17,000
|18,000
|10,000
|20,000
|19,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|219,034
|211,607
|230,102
|196,582
|196,009
|Non-interest income
|44,444
|54,074
|(114,771
|)
|50,424
|41,319
|Non-interest expense
|203,020
|172,159
|195,324
|188,409
|202,393
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|60,458
|93,522
|(79,993
|)
|58,597
|34,935
|Income tax expense/(benefit)
|13,411
|22,499
|(18,674
|)
|16,935
|8,793
|Net income/(loss)
|47,047
|71,023
|(61,319
|)
|41,662
|26,142
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|42,734
|$
|66,711
|$
|(65,632
|)
|$
|37,350
|$
|21,829
|Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.43
|$
|(1.41
|)
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.46
|Diluted common shares
|46,616,704
|46,770,961
|46,608,742
|46,872,498
|47,711,192
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total assets
|$
|31,375,749
|$
|30,731,883
|$
|31,629,299
|$
|29,854,994
|$
|29,180,585
|Loans held for investment
|17,654,243
|17,234,492
|16,764,512
|16,700,569
|16,677,691
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|4,725,541
|5,215,574
|5,529,659
|5,078,161
|4,153,313
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|9,022
|36,785
|37,750
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|3,600,969
|3,012,307
|3,894,537
|2,691,352
|3,148,157
|Investment securities
|4,531,219
|4,396,115
|4,405,520
|4,388,976
|4,414,280
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|7,874,780
|7,485,428
|9,070,804
|7,987,715
|8,478,215
|Total deposits
|26,053,034
|25,238,599
|25,865,255
|23,818,327
|23,954,037
|Short-term borrowings
|750,000
|885,000
|1,035,000
|1,675,000
|750,000
|Long-term debt
|660,521
|660,346
|660,172
|659,997
|859,823
|Stockholders' equity
|3,429,774
|3,367,936
|3,354,044
|3,175,601
|3,170,662
|End of period shares outstanding
|46,024,933
|46,233,812
|46,207,757
|46,188,078
|46,986,275
|Book value per share
|$
|68.00
|$
|66.36
|$
|66.09
|$
|62.26
|$
|61.10
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|67.97
|$
|66.32
|$
|66.06
|$
|62.23
|$
|61.06
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Net interest margin
|3.19
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.03
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.61
|%
|0.88
|%
|(0.78
|)%
|0.56
|%
|0.36
|%
|Return on average assets, adjusted(4)
|0.61
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.47
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|(8.87
|)%
|5.26
|%
|3.03
|%
|Return on average common equity, adjusted(4)
|5.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|10.04
|%
|5.31
|%
|4.11
|%
|Efficiency ratio(2)
|72.4
|%
|60.7
|%
|155.8
|%
|70.6
|%
|79.0
|%
|Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4)
|72.4
|%
|60.7
|%
|62.3
|%
|70.4
|%
|75.1
|%
|Non-interest income to average earning assets
|0.60
|%
|0.69
|%
|(1.52
|)%
|0.71
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4)
|0.60
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets
|2.75
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.89
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4)
|2.75
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.74
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|10.0
|%
|10.0
|%
|9.7
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.8
|%
|Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)
|10.0
|%
|10.0
|%
|9.7
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.8
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1
|11.6
|%
|11.4
|%
|11.2
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.4
|%
|Tier 1 capital
|13.1
|%
|12.8
|%
|12.6
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|Total capital
|15.6
|%
|15.4
|%
|15.2
|%
|15.7
|%
|16.6
|%
|Leverage
|11.8
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.4
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.4
|%
(1) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|201,504
|$
|176,501
|$
|297,048
|$
|221,727
|$
|167,985
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|3,600,969
|3,012,307
|3,894,537
|2,691,352
|3,148,157
|Available-for-sale debt securities
|3,678,378
|3,524,686
|3,518,662
|3,483,231
|3,491,510
|Held-to-maturity debt securities
|779,354
|796,168
|812,432
|831,513
|849,283
|Equity securities
|71,679
|75,261
|74,426
|74,232
|73,487
|Trading securities
|1,808
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Investment securities
|4,531,219
|4,396,115
|4,405,520
|4,388,976
|4,414,280
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|9,022
|36,785
|37,750
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|4,725,541
|5,215,574
|5,529,659
|5,078,161
|4,153,313
|Loans held for investment
|17,654,243
|17,234,492
|16,764,512
|16,700,569
|16,677,691
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|278,379
|271,709
|273,143
|267,297
|263,962
|Loans held for investment, net
|22,101,405
|22,178,357
|22,021,028
|21,511,433
|20,567,042
|Premises and equipment, net
|84,575
|85,443
|81,577
|69,464
|49,899
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|854,581
|881,664
|919,071
|933,761
|793,976
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|1,496
|1,496
|1,496
|1,496
|1,496
|Total assets
|$
|31,375,749
|$
|30,731,883
|$
|31,629,299
|$
|29,854,994
|$
|29,180,585
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,874,780
|$
|7,485,428
|$
|9,070,804
|$
|7,987,715
|$
|8,478,215
|Interest bearing deposits
|18,178,254
|17,753,171
|16,794,451
|15,830,612
|15,475,822
|Total deposits
|26,053,034
|25,238,599
|25,865,255
|23,818,327
|23,954,037
|Accrued interest payable
|25,270
|23,680
|18,679
|23,841
|32,352
|Other liabilities
|457,150
|556,322
|696,149
|502,228
|413,711
|Short-term borrowings
|750,000
|885,000
|1,035,000
|1,675,000
|750,000
|Long-term debt
|660,521
|660,346
|660,172
|659,997
|859,823
|Total liabilities
|27,945,975
|27,363,947
|28,275,255
|26,679,393
|26,009,923
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized shares - 10,000,000
|Issued shares(1)
|300,000
|300,000
|300,000
|300,000
|300,000
|Common stock, $.01 par value:
|Authorized shares - 100,000,000
|Issued shares(2)
|517
|515
|515
|515
|514
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,060,028
|1,056,719
|1,054,614
|1,050,114
|1,044,669
|Retained earnings
|2,538,385
|2,495,651
|2,428,940
|2,494,572
|2,457,222
|Treasury stock(3)
|(332,994
|)
|(301,842
|)
|(301,868
|)
|(301,868
|)
|(251,857
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(136,162
|)
|(183,107
|)
|(128,157
|)
|(367,732
|)
|(379,886
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,429,774
|3,367,936
|3,354,044
|3,175,601
|3,170,662
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|31,375,749
|$
|30,731,883
|$
|31,629,299
|$
|29,854,994
|$
|29,180,585
|(1)Preferred stock - issued shares
|300,000
|300,000
|300,000
|300,000
|300,000
|(2)Common stock - issued shares
|51,707,542
|51,520,315
|51,494,260
|51,474,581
|51,420,680
|(3)Treasury stock - shares at cost
|5,682,609
|5,286,503
|5,286,503
|5,286,503
|4,434,405
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|334,150
|$
|330,879
|Investment securities
|46,565
|32,144
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|46,574
|54,355
|Total interest income
|427,289
|417,378
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|174,936
|175,600
|Short-term borrowings
|8,246
|12,783
|Long-term debt
|8,073
|13,986
|Total interest expense
|191,255
|202,369
|Net interest income
|236,034
|215,009
|Provision for credit losses
|17,000
|19,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|219,034
|196,009
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,840
|6,339
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|3,964
|3,567
|Brokered loan fees
|1,949
|1,911
|Investment banking and advisory fees
|16,478
|18,424
|Trading income
|5,939
|4,712
|Other
|8,274
|6,366
|Total non-interest income
|44,444
|41,319
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and benefits
|131,641
|128,727
|Occupancy expense
|10,844
|9,737
|Marketing
|5,009
|6,036
|Legal and professional
|14,989
|16,195
|Communications and technology
|23,642
|21,114
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
|5,341
|8,421
|Other
|11,554
|12,163
|Total non-interest expense
|203,020
|202,393
|Income before income taxes
|60,458
|34,935
|Income tax expense
|13,411
|8,793
|Net income
|47,047
|26,142
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,313
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|42,734
|$
|21,829
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.46
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.46
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Allowance for credit losses on loans:
|Beginning balance
|$
|271,709
|$
|273,143
|$
|267,297
|$
|263,962
|$
|249,973
|Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans
|-
|-
|2,579
|-
|-
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial
|10,197
|14,100
|6,120
|9,997
|7,544
|Commercial real estate
|500
|2,566
|262
|2,111
|3,325
|Consumer
|-
|-
|30
|-
|-
|Total charge-offs
|10,697
|16,666
|6,412
|12,108
|10,869
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|483
|4,562
|329
|153
|105
|Commercial real estate
|413
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|4
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Total recoveries
|900
|4,595
|329
|153
|105
|Net charge-offs
|9,797
|12,071
|6,083
|11,955
|10,764
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|16,467
|10,637
|9,350
|15,290
|24,753
|Ending balance
|$
|278,379
|$
|271,709
|$
|273,143
|$
|267,297
|$
|263,962
|Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|53,332
|$
|45,969
|$
|45,319
|$
|40,609
|$
|46,362
|Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses
|533
|7,363
|650
|4,710
|(5,753
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|53,865
|$
|53,332
|$
|45,969
|$
|45,319
|$
|40,609
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|332,244
|$
|325,041
|$
|319,112
|$
|312,616
|$
|304,571
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|17,000
|$
|18,000
|$
|10,000
|$
|20,000
|$
|19,000
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment
|1.24
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment
|1.29
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.32
|%
|Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)
|0.18
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.22
|%
|Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)
|0.18
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.20
|%
|Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)
|0.32
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.38
|%
|Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
|1.48
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.46
|%
(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|Non-accrual loans held for investment
|$
|93,565
|$
|111,165
|$
|88,960
|$
|85,021
|$
|92,849
|Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,250
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|93,565
|$
|111,165
|$
|88,960
|$
|85,021
|$
|102,099
|Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment
|0.42
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.45
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.30
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.35
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment
|3.0x
|2.4x
|3.1x
|3.1x
|2.8x
|Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment
|3.6x
|2.9x
|3.6x
|3.7x
|3.3x
|LOANS PAST DUE
|Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing
|$
|791
|$
|4,265
|$
|5,281
|$
|286
|$
|3,674
|Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment
|-
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|-
|%
|0.02
|%
|Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|64
|$
|147
|CRITICIZED LOANS
|Criticized loans
|$
|762,887
|$
|713,951
|$
|897,727
|$
|859,671
|$
|859,539
|Criticized loans to total loans held for investment
|3.41
|%
|3.18
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.95
|%
|4.13
|%
|Special mention loans
|$
|484,165
|$
|435,626
|$
|579,802
|$
|593,305
|$
|584,528
|Special mention loans to total loans held for investment
|2.16
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.81
|%
(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|334,150
|$
|340,388
|$
|361,407
|$
|345,251
|$
|330,879
|Investment securities
|46,565
|44,102
|38,389
|33,584
|32,144
|Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|46,574
|53,081
|52,737
|43,233
|54,355
|Total interest income
|427,289
|437,571
|452,533
|422,068
|417,378
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|174,936
|189,061
|190,255
|181,280
|175,600
|Short-term borrowings
|8,246
|10,678
|13,784
|12,749
|12,783
|Long-term debt
|8,073
|8,225
|8,392
|11,457
|13,986
|Total interest expense
|191,255
|207,964
|212,431
|205,486
|202,369
|Net interest income
|236,034
|229,607
|240,102
|216,582
|215,009
|Provision for credit losses
|17,000
|18,000
|10,000
|20,000
|19,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|219,034
|211,607
|230,102
|196,582
|196,009
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,840
|6,989
|6,307
|5,911
|6,339
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|3,964
|4,009
|4,040
|3,699
|3,567
|Brokered loan fees
|1,949
|2,519
|2,400
|2,131
|1,911
|Investment banking and advisory fees
|16,478
|26,740
|34,753
|25,048
|18,424
|Trading income
|5,939
|5,487
|5,786
|5,650
|4,712
|Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net
|-
|-
|(179,581
|)
|-
|-
|Other
|8,274
|8,330
|11,524
|7,985
|6,366
|Total non-interest income
|44,444
|54,074
|(114,771
|)
|50,424
|41,319
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and benefits
|131,641
|97,873
|121,138
|118,840
|128,727
|Occupancy expense
|10,844
|11,926
|12,937
|10,666
|9,737
|Marketing
|5,009
|4,454
|5,863
|5,996
|6,036
|Legal and professional
|14,989
|15,180
|11,135
|11,273
|16,195
|Communications and technology
|23,642
|24,007
|25,951
|22,013
|21,114
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
|5,341
|4,454
|4,906
|5,570
|8,421
|Other
|11,554
|14,265
|13,394
|14,051
|12,163
|Total non-interest expense
|203,020
|172,159
|195,324
|188,409
|202,393
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|60,458
|93,522
|(79,993
|)
|58,597
|34,935
|Income tax expense/(benefit)
|13,411
|22,499
|(18,674
|)
|16,935
|8,793
|Net income/(loss)
|47,047
|71,023
|(61,319
|)
|41,662
|26,142
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|42,734
|$
|66,711
|$
|(65,632
|)
|$
|37,350
|$
|21,829
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter 2025
|4th Quarter 2024
|1st Quarter 2024
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Investment securities(2)
|$
|4,463,876
|$
|46,565
|4.10
|%
|$
|4,504,101
|$
|44,102
|3.79
|%
|$
|4,299,368
|$
|32,144
|2.77
|%
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|4,255,796
|46,574
|4.44
|%
|4,472,772
|53,081
|4.72
|%
|4,051,627
|54,355
|5.40
|%
|Loans held for sale
|335
|2
|2.97
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|51,164
|1,184
|9.31
|%
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|3,972,106
|38,527
|3.93
|%
|5,409,980
|50,685
|3.73
|%
|3,517,707
|31,455
|3.60
|%
|Loans held for investment(3)
|17,527,070
|296,091
|6.85
|%
|16,919,925
|289,916
|6.82
|%
|16,522,089
|298,306
|7.26
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|272,758
|-
|-
|%
|272,975
|-
|-
|249,936
|-
|-
|%
|Loans held for investment, net
|21,226,418
|334,618
|6.39
|%
|22,056,930
|340,601
|6.14
|%
|19,789,860
|329,761
|6.70
|%
|Total earning assets
|29,946,425
|427,759
|5.76
|%
|31,033,803
|437,784
|5.59
|%
|28,192,019
|417,444
|5.88
|%
|Cash and other assets
|1,157,184
|1,178,284
|1,058,463
|Total assets
|$
|31,103,609
|$
|32,212,087
|$
|29,250,482
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Transaction deposits
|$
|2,163,250
|$
|13,908
|2.61
|%
|$
|2,141,739
|$
|15,403
|2.86
|%
|$
|2,006,493
|$
|16,858
|3.38
|%
|Savings deposits
|13,357,243
|133,577
|4.06
|%
|12,932,458
|144,393
|4.44
|%
|11,409,677
|136,790
|4.82
|%
|Time deposits
|2,329,384
|27,451
|4.78
|%
|2,331,009
|29,265
|4.99
|%
|1,719,325
|21,952
|5.14
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|17,849,877
|174,936
|3.97
|%
|17,405,206
|189,061
|4.32
|%
|15,135,495
|175,600
|4.67
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|751,500
|8,246
|4.45
|%
|883,326
|10,678
|4.81
|%
|912,088
|12,783
|5.64
|%
|Long-term debt
|660,445
|8,073
|4.96
|%
|660,270
|8,225
|4.96
|%
|859,509
|13,986
|6.54
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|19,261,822
|191,255
|4.03
|%
|18,948,802
|207,964
|4.37
|%
|16,907,092
|202,369
|4.81
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|7,875,244
|9,319,711
|8,637,775
|Other liabilities
|552,154
|522,641
|509,286
|Stockholders' equity
|3,414,389
|3,420,933
|3,196,329
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|31,103,609
|$
|32,212,087
|$
|29,250,482
|Net interest income
|$
|236,504
|$
|229,820
|$
|215,075
|Net interest margin
|3.19
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.03
|%
(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|1st Quarter
2025
|4th Quarter
2024
|3rd Quarter
2024
|2nd Quarter
2024
|1st Quarter
2024
|Net interest income
|$
|236,034
|$
|229,607
|$
|240,102
|$
|216,582
|$
|215,009
|Non-interest income
|44,444
|54,074
|(114,771
|)
|50,424
|41,319
|Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net
|-
|-
|179,581
|-
|-
|Non-interest income, adjusted
|44,444
|54,074
|64,810
|50,424
|41,319
|Non-interest expense
|203,020
|172,159
|195,324
|188,409
|202,393
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|651
|(462
|)
|(3,000
|)
|Restructuring expenses
|-
|-
|(5,923
|)
|-
|(2,018
|)
|Legal Settlement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Non-interest expense, adjusted
|203,020
|172,159
|190,052
|187,947
|192,375
|Provision for credit losses
|17,000
|18,000
|10,000
|20,000
|19,000
|Income tax expense/(benefit)
|13,411
|22,499
|(18,674
|)
|16,935
|8,793
|Tax effect of adjustments
|-
|-
|44,880
|104
|2,262
|Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted
|13,411
|22,499
|26,206
|17,039
|11,055
|Net income/(loss)(1)
|$
|47,047
|$
|71,023
|$
|(61,319
|)
|$
|41,662
|$
|26,142
|Net income/(loss), adjusted(1)
|$
|47,047
|$
|71,023
|$
|78,654
|$
|42,020
|$
|33,898
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|Net income/(loss) to common stockholders(2)
|$
|42,734
|$
|66,711
|$
|(65,632
|)
|$
|37,350
|$
|21,829
|Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted(2)
|$
|42,734
|$
|66,711
|$
|74,341
|$
|37,708
|$
|29,585
|PPNR(3)
|$
|77,458
|$
|111,522
|$
|(69,993
|)
|$
|78,597
|$
|53,935
|PPNR(3), adjusted
|$
|77,458
|$
|111,522
|$
|114,860
|$
|79,059
|$
|63,953
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|46,616,704
|46,770,961
|46,608,742
|46,872,498
|47,711,192
|Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.43
|$
|(1.41
|)
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.46
|Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.59
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.62
|Average total assets
|$
|31,103,609
|$
|32,212,087
|$
|31,215,173
|$
|29,750,852
|$
|29,250,482
|Return on average assets
|0.61
|%
|0.88
|%
|(0.78
|)%
|0.56
|%
|0.36
|%
|Return on average assets, adjusted
|0.61
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.47
|%
|Average common equity
|$
|3,114,389
|$
|3,120,933
|$
|2,945,238
|$
|2,857,661
|$
|2,896,329
|Return on average common equity
|5.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|(8.87
|)%
|5.26
|%
|3.03
|%
|Return on average common equity, adjusted
|5.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|10.04
|%
|5.31
|%
|4.11
|%
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|72.4
|%
|60.7
|%
|155.8
|%
|70.6
|%
|79.0
|%
|Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4)
|72.4
|%
|60.7
|%
|62.3
|%
|70.4
|%
|75.1
|%
|Average earning assets
|$
|29,946,425
|$
|31,033,803
|$
|29,975,318
|$
|28,573,791
|$
|28,192,019
|Non-interest income to average earning assets
|0.60
|%
|0.69
|%
|(1.52
|)%
|0.71
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted
|0.60
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets
|2.75
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.89
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted
|2.75
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.74
|%
(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.