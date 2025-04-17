SMX: SMX and Aegis Packaging Introduce a Collaborative 'Physical to Digital' Sustainable Packaging Initiative

Empowering Companies to Meet Rising Global Demand for Circular, Transparent, and Efficient Plastics

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, announces a strategic collaboration with Aegis Packaging, a Singapore-based leader in high-barrier coatings for flexible plastic packaging. This alliance merges SMX's invisible molecular marking and blockchain-based platform with Aegis Packaging's O2X coating technology offering a seamless way to enhance the recyclability and verifiability of plastic packaging

Aegis Packaging's O2X enables recyclable packaging to achieve high barrier performance. This innovation opens the door to replacing non-recyclable, high performance alternatives with recyclable options, driving broader adoption and enhancing sustainability in packaging.

As businesses grapple with escalating regulatory and consumer demands for sustainability, the partnership aims to shift packaging from a linear "take, make, dispose" model to one rooted in circularity. SMX's patented markers, applied during production, remain with the plastic throughout its lifecycle. By pairing these permanent markers with a secure digital record, the exact recycled content, number of reuse loops, and origins of the packaging can be verified in real time. Aegis Packaging's O2X coating further strengthens these efforts by enabling mono-material packaging to replace existing high barrier multi-material packaging which simplifies sorting and maximizes recyclate yield. Together, SMX and Aegis address the global call for more efficient materials and waste management, reliable data on recycled content, and compliance with stricter environmental laws.

"This collaboration not only provides end-to-end traceability of plastic packaging but also ensures that businesses can easily document and demonstrate compliance with regulations, reduce reputational risk, and adopt scalable, more cost-effective packaging solutions. We believe the integration of SMX's 'physical to digital' capability with Aegis's high-barrier coating will be a catalyst for brands looking to innovate in sustainable plastics." Ong Kai Liang, Business Development Manager, Aegis Packaging adds, "Our O2X technology uniquely combines high barrier performance with true recyclability and a competitive price point making sustainable packaging a practical reality today, and now, by incorporating SMX's traceability markers, we're enabling our partners to confidently validate their packaging's performance and recyclability claims."

By eliminating many of the uncertainties that plague conventional recycling and supply chain verification, this initiative ushers in a new era of transparency and accountability for brand owners and manufacturers. It also cuts down the time and cost associated with manual audits, paving the way for digital reporting that can be accessed at the press of a button. As a result, companies can better protect against greenwashing, enhance trust with consumers, and stay compliant with rapidly evolving ESG mandates.

The integrated solution underscores how sustainability-driven innovation and advanced digital tools can align to form a more resilient packaging industry. Whether it is verifying recycled content percentages or ensuring each piece of plastic can re-enter the supply chain for another life cycle, SMX and Aegis Packaging are delivering a tangible framework for genuine circularity. By making material tracking and barrier performance inseparable, this collaboration offers an immediate path toward more efficient resource usage, reinforced brand reputation, and measurable environmental benefits.

Bottom of Form

For further information contact:

SMX GENERAL ENQUIRIES Follow us through our social channel @secmattersltd E:info@securitymattersltd.com

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About Aegis

As the demand for sustainable yet high-performance packaging grows, Aegis Packaging delivers a breakthrough with its O2X barrier coating technology. Enabling flexible plastic packaging to achieve both recyclability and superior barrier protection. With a focus on practical, cost-effective innovation, Aegis empowers brands and converters to meet evolving sustainability goals without compromising product performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire