PostSig Unveils LineageAI to Power Smarter Contract Performance Management

PostSig, the AI-native Contract Performance Management platform delivering post-signature contract intelligence, today announced the release of Insights powered by LineageAI, extending the platform's intelligence layer to give capital markets teams real-time visibility into contract risk, vendor exposure, and compliance gaps.

This release marks a strategic expansion of PostSig's reporting capabilities, enabling teams to shift from contract storage to contract intelligence - using live intelligence to control costs, reduce risk, and drive better vendor outcomes.

"We've been listening closely to our customers - and today we're delivering," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and co-founder of PostSig. "This release is our response to what the industry really needs: instant insights, not dashboards full of noise. It's a major step toward making complex contracts truly actionable."

Shifting From Oversight to Insight

With vendor complexity on the rise and data costs escalating, many capital markets teams are still stuck managing billions in contract value through fragmented tools, siloed workflows, and reactive processes. PostSig's new intelligence layer, powered by LineageAI, surfaces the issues that matter most - before they hit the bottom line.

Rather than a static report library, PostSig introduces targeted insights that spotlight blind spots buried deep in contract stacks, including:

Invoice Discrepancy Detection - overcharges, frequency mismatches, and billing anomalies, flagged in real-time

Contract Utilization - subscriptions or licenses paid for but unused, primed for renegotiation

Unconfirmed or Silent Renewals - agreements set to auto-renew without review or validation

Unexecuted Agreements - contracts missing final signatures or audit-ready documentation

Clause Omissions - missing protections or compliance language, caught before renewal

DORA Readiness - EU-specific clause checks for Digital Operational Resilience Act alignment

Each insight connects directly to impacted contracts, providing context, traceability, and a clear path to action.

LineageAI: The Engine Behind the Insight

The release also marks the debut of LineageAI, PostSig's proprietary intelligence engine that powers cross-document reasoning across master agreements, amendments, and service orders.

"LineageAI is a quiet revolution," said Phil Kim, Chief Strategy Officer of PostSig. "It's the connective tissue that lets us reason across entire contract stacks. Detecting overbilling is just the beginning."

The first feature powered by LineageAI is Invoice Discrepancy Insights, which automatically compares uploaded invoices to underlying contractual pricing - flagging overcharges, frequency mismatches, and billing anomalies in real-time.

LineageAI reinforces PostSig's core mission: delivering true contract performance management by turning fragmented, post-signature data into real-time, explainable insights across every aspect of the vendor relationship.

Why It Matters

In today's high-cost, high-complexity environment, capital markets firms can't afford blind spots in vendor and contract oversight. Market data teams - when they exist - are often stretched thin, sitting between finance, legal, compliance, and operations. When they don't, contract responsibility is fragmented across departments, leaving no one with full visibility or control.

PostSig changes that. Powered by LineageAI, the platform connects the dots across scattered agreements, turning post-signature contract data into real-time intelligence - no matter who owns it.

This launch gives firms the insight to prevent silent renewals, detect overbilling, close compliance gaps, and ensure every contract performs - before value slips through the cracks.

Redefining the Standard for Contract Intelligence

This launch isn't just about new insights - it's about a new standard. Most tools stop at redlines, signature, and storage - leaving teams with passive records and no path to performance. PostSig is built for what comes after the ink is dry.

Powered by LineageAI, PostSig transforms executed agreements into a source of margin protection, operational clarity, and strategic leverage - setting a new benchmark for how capital markets manage vendor performance after the deal is done.

About PostSig

PostSig is the AI-native contract intelligence layer that transforms executed agreements into operational advantage. Purpose-built to extract meaning from complex vendor contracts, PostSig delivers real-time insights, performance metrics, and actionable oversight - long after the signature.

Powered by its proprietary LineageAI engine, PostSig detects invoice discrepancies, flags underutilized spend, uncovers hidden risks, and supports ongoing compliance. Legal, procurement, and finance teams rely on PostSig not just to see what's buried - but to act on it - enforcing terms, triggering follow-ups, and protecting margin across the contract lifecycle. Learn more at www.postsig.com.

