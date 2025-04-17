Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto and InvestX Partner to Expand Investor Access to Pre-IPO Investment Opportunities Using Retirement Funds

Alto , a leading platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets through retirement funds, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with InvestX, a North American asset manager that provides accredited investors access to select late-stage growth pre-IPO companies. This collaboration will allow Alto investors to explore exclusive investment opportunities in some of the most sought-after, high-profile private companies using their retirement dollars.

"Our investor base has shown a strong appetite for pre-IPO opportunities," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto. "Partnering with InvestX allows us to offer accredited investors streamlined access to high-growth private companies, helping them put their retirement capital to work in ways that align with their interests and long-term goals."

InvestX focus on late-stage growth private equity and specializes in bringing pre-IPO investments to investors and the wealth management industry. Through this collaboration with InvestX, Alto is expanding access to unique private market opportunities outside of its traditional Marketplace model. In addition to hosting live offerings, Alto now allows interested investors to join a waitlist and receive key deal details when opportunities arise - while InvestX continues to manage its capital-raising efforts independently.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Alto to connect more sophisticated investors using retirement capital with exclusive private market opportunities," said Patti Corcoran, EVP, Head of Sales & Marketing at InvestX. "As investors continue to look for access to market leading pre-IPO investment opportunities, this partnership helps bridge the gap between investors and these high-potential companies."

The partnership marks another step in Alto's commitment to expanding investment opportunities within retirement portfolios. By providing access to pre-IPO investments, Alto empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures and diversify their retirement portfolios with high-growth private market assets.

Accredited investors who are interested in accessing these opportunities can submit their interest on Alto Marketplace .

For more information, visit altoira.com and investx.com .

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, cryptocurrency, real estate, and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $1.7B in assets with 29,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto simplifies access to less-correlated, high-return investments. Users can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets and cryptocurrency. Learn more at altoira.com .

About InvestX

Founded in 2014, InvestX focuses on late-stage growth private equity, providing advisors and their clients with access to previously unattainable investment opportunities in market-leading private companies. Through its innovative approach, InvestX aims to democratize private market investing and bring institutional-quality opportunities to accredited investors.

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

alto@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Alto Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire