Simeio Solutions, LLC: Simeio Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Larry Wolf as Western Region Leader

Simeio, the premier provider of Identity Management Advisory and Identity Orchestration, is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Larry Wolf as Regional Vice President. Wolf's addition marks a strategic move to accelerate growth, deepen enterprise relationships, and drive adoption of Simeio's Identity Orchestrator (IO) across key industries.

A proven strategist with deep expertise in IAM and security, Wolf will lead efforts to expand Simeio's footprint in high-growth markets from Michigan to the West coast and Canada. His focus will be advising and transforming organizations within all the major industry sectors to strengthen their IAM and security postures through innovative, scalable solutions.

"Larry's ability to bridge complex IAM challenges with business-driven solutions is a game-changer for Simeio," said Ron Mechling, Chief Sales Officer of Simeio. "His experience leading large-scale enterprise security transformations-combined with his deep relationships across the industry-makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our growth and amplify our Identity Orchestrator's impact."

Wolf joins Simeio with a distinguished track record in security consulting and enterprise strategy, having previously served as a Managing Partner at Edgile. Over the past 20 years, he was key to building multiple IAM/Security firms. In his expansive 35+ year IT career, he has held key leadership roles at Capgemini, Ernst & Young, Fishnet/Optiv, Sun Microsystems, and EMC, where he guided enterprises through complex identity, governance, compliance, and digital security initiatives.

Beyond his enterprise expertise, Wolf's deep established relationships within Simeio's partner ecosystem will further fuel the company's expansion, enhancing strategic alliances with IAM leaders such as SailPoint, CyberArk, and Microsoft.

"Simeio is at the forefront of identity security innovation, and I'm thrilled to join a team that is reshaping how enterprises transform IAM from end-to-end at scale," said Wolf. "As organizations struggle with identity complexity, Simeio's Identity Orchestrator solution provides the visibility and control they need. I look forward to driving adoption and helping customers turn IAM into a business enabler."

Wolf's appointment underscores Simeio's aggressive expansion strategy as demand for Identity Security Services continues to rise. With his leadership, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence, build new client relationships, and drive the next phase of growth in identity security.

About Simeio

Simeio is a global leader in Identity Security Services (ISS), delivering end-to-end Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions as a Managed Services Provider (MSP). Powered by its proprietary platform-Simeio Identity Orchestrator (IO)-the company provides scalable, vendor-agnostic identity orchestration that integrates seamlessly with leading IAM technologies.

With over 700 employees worldwide, Simeio secures more than 160 million identities for large enterprises across industries. Its comprehensive service portfolio includes Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Application Onboarding, and Continuous Identity Posture Monitoring.

Simeio is consistently recognized for its technical excellence and client impact by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and is certified by Great Places to Work®.

