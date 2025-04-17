Sinceri Senior Living Strengthens Leadership Structure to Fuel Operational Growth

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Sinceri Senior Living today announced a series of promotions of key executives to further align its team with the company's operational growth, ambitious vision, and unwavering commitment to exceptional senior living care.
"These promotions ensure our leadership structure accurately represents the dynamic contributions of our team," said Chris Belford, Chief Executive Officer at Sinceri Senior Living. "As we continue to enhance our operations and expand our impact, these updated titles provide clarity on the expertise and leadership our executives bring to the organization."
The following executives' promotions reflect their enhanced operational responsibilities:
Micah Gerber - Formerly Chief Investment Officer, now President of Finance and Investments, Director
April Young - Formerly Chief Operating Officer, now President of Operations
Angie Fleenor - Formerly EVP of Risk & Clinical Operations, now Chief Clinical Officer
Jamie Killpack - Formerly Chief Accounting Officer, now Executive Vice President of Finance & Accounting
Pauline Gillespie - Formerly Senior VP of Financial Planning, now Executive Vice President of Business Intelligence
Ben Exstrom - Formerly Vice President of Information Technology, now Senior Vice President of Information Technology
Rachel Rudiger - Formerly Vice President of Environmental Operations, now Senior Vice President of Facility Management
Tiffany Akin - Formerly Vice President of Human Resource & Team Member Experience, now Senior Vice President of Human Resource & Team Member Experience
Sinceri Senior Living remains dedicated to fostering a culture of strong leadership, seamless collaboration, and forward-thinking progress. The company is enthusiastic about the future and believes these leaders will be instrumental in driving continued success, fostering innovation, and further enriching the lives of the individuals they serve.
Sinceri Senior Living is a leading senior living management company that oversees services in 76 communities across 22 states, catering to approximately 5,330 seniors nationwide. Offering a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care, Sinceri Senior Living has earned a stellar reputation for expertly managing senior living properties with personalized care and exceptional programming for residents and their families.
