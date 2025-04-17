JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers Announces New Firm Name Reflecting Dedication to Injury Law

JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a new name that reflects the firm's continued commitment to representing injury victims throughout Southern California. Formerly known as Lewitt Hackman, the firm now moves forward as JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers. By uniting seasoned legal talent under a fresh, purposeful brand, the legacy of legal excellence that clients have come to trust remains at the forefront.

The firm has long been recognized for its experience, results, and client-centered approach. The new name reflects the firm's evolution and commitment to helping injury victims pursue justice and fair compensation.

Led by experienced attorney Andrew L. Shapiro , the legal team remains steadfast in its mission to provide outstanding service and advocacy for those who need it most.

What Does This Change Mean for the Firm?

While its name has changed, the firm will maintain its trusted team of attorneys, support staff, and unwavering dedication to justice for those injured due to negligence. However, this change signifies a focused direction on continuing to serve injured individuals and their loved ones in the aftermath of accidents. The team continues to fight for its clients with the firm's values and mission in mind.

Our Legal Team Remains Committed to Protecting the Injured

With 105 years of combined experience helping accident victims, the firm's dedicated personal injury attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for its injured clients. This includes significant compensation for victims of car accidents, slip and falls, motorcycle accidents, and more.

JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers remains committed to providing personalized legal representation and securing the maximum compensation clients deserve.

Contact JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers for Legal Help Today

The transition to JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers marks a meaningful step forward in the firm's long-standing commitment to justice, integrity, and client advocacy. As the firm continues to evolve, clients can continue to count on the same trusted legal team to deliver results with compassion, strength, and experience.

If you were injured due to someone else's negligence or intentional wrongdoing, JUSTICENTER Personal Injury Lawyers is here for you. The firm's experienced personal injury lawyers can help with every aspect of your case, including thorough investigation, gathering evidence, negotiating with insurance companies for a fair settlement, and representing you at trial if necessary.

Schedule a free consultation today to learn more about your legal options and how our seasoned legal team can help with your case.

