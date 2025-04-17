Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group Inc Announces First Commodity Trades Through New South Korea Subsidiary

Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot", or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global agri-food supply chain, is proud to announce that its newly established subsidiary, Sadot Korea, has successfully executed its first international commodity trades. These initial transactions involved sourcing food products from Australia and Indonesia, with final delivery to key markets in Kenya and other countries.

The launch of Sadot Korea, announced on March 26, 2025, represents a major milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its footprint in Northeast Asia. Leveraging South Korea's robust logistics and trade infrastructure, Sadot aims to establish the country as a hub for global agri-trade activity.

"South Korea offers a powerful gateway for Sadot's growth in Asia and beyond," said Catia Jorge, CEO of Sadot Group. "This inaugural trade not only demonstrates our ability to execute quickly in new markets but, also showcases South Korea's growing relevance as a global trading center for high-quality agricultural goods."

Mr. Dae Ho Kim, Head of Sadot Korea, added "we see this as the start of many opportunities for exports from the South Korean market, while also supporting the domestic agri-industry by bridging global supply with local demand."

The initial trades included premium Australian white wheat and palm oil-key additions to Sadot's expanding commodity portfolio. These products reinforce the Company's commitment to global food security through resilient and diversified sourcing strategies.

These trades were executed without exposure to the current global tariff tensions, highlighting Sadot's agility and its region-agnostic approach to market navigation.

The South Korea platform is expected to support continued growth in Asia, offering new opportunities to collaborate with South Korean partners, food companies, and logistics players. The establishment and early success of Sadot Korea has also been supported by a strategic joint venture with Article 6, a sustainability-driven investment and advisory firm, which brings strong regional networks and expertise to accelerate Sadot's entry and operational build-out in the Korean market.

Sadot Group remains committed to building scalable, high-integrity trade flows that support its mission of becoming a trusted global player in securing the world's food supply.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

