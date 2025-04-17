Convera Livethe international roadshow hosted by Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, is setting its sights for North America. This must-attend event for senior financial decision makers will feature industry experts and discussions around what's shaping payments today including market insights, key factors driving volatility, and ways to navigate global commerce.

Following a successful run of events across Australia, Singapore, and Europe, the Convera Live roadshow series will bring its expertise to over 10 key cities in total across the globe, including Canada and the United States. Kicking off its first event on April 24, 2025 at the World Trade Center in New York City, those interested can register to attend here

Convera Live offers a unique opportunity for businesses to:

Gain expert insights: Learn from Convera's market analysts how the new Trump administration's trade policies and tariff strategies could impact financial markets.

Develop effective FX risk management strategies: Discover practical approaches to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and protect your business from unexpected currency fluctuations.

Create a roadmap for global expansion: Understand how to successfully pursue international growth despite economic headwinds, featuring Convera executives who have navigated expansion during challenging economic conditions.

Network with industry peers: Connect with other business professionals and share valuable insights on navigating the current economic landscape.

"The volatile global economy creates major challenges for businesses operating internationally. Convera Live brings our experts' insights directly to companies to help them navigate currency risks, understand market trends, and protect their profits when expanding globally." said Steven Dooley, Global Head of Market Insights at Convera. "After tremendous success across other regions, we're excited to expand our roadshow locations."

