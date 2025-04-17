Shopware's eCommerce platform enriched with BlueSnap's robust payment processing, secure transactions, and flexible payment options

BlueSnap, the global payment orchestration platform for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced it is a payment partner for Shopware, an open-source eCommerce platform.

As part of its expansion into North America, Shopware selected BlueSnap to deliver secure transactions, flexible payment methods, and seamless integrations tailored for its United States and Canada merchants.

"Fast, secure, and easy-to-use payment options are highly anticipated in the North American market," said Jason Nyhus, General Manager U.S. at Shopware. "Online shoppers are hungry for such methods to be the status quo, and a partnership with BlueSnap is yet another ingredient in our recipe for merchant success."

Shopware customers unlock a suite of advanced payment features through BlueSnap, including credit card processing, payment links, Vaulted Shopper secure storage, and mobile wallets-Google Pay and Apple Pay-all to optimize transactions and enhance the customer experience.

Henry Helgeson, CEO at BlueSnap said the critical link between brand experience and enhanced payments capabilities is exemplified through this partnership.

"A reliable and easy payment experience is part and parcel of customer loyalty. With an expansive network of financial institutions and portfolio of innovative billing, invoicing, and payments tools, we are well-positioned to help Shopware achieve its North American expansion goals."

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at bluesnap.com

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B eCommerce solutions-with differentiated capabilities in complex commerce business requirements and workflows-enabling global businesses to scale rapidly and efficiently. By combining the robust security of open-source technology with the agility modern businesses need, Shopware delivers cutting-edge innovation, reliability, and unmatched adaptability.

With ready-to-deploy features and a headless, API-first architecture, Shopware empowers merchants to customize and scale the solution, creating a strong customer experience anywhere in the world. Trusted by over 50,000 companies worldwide and supported by an extensive partner ecosystem, Shopware is built to adapt and evolve alongside the ever-changing market landscape. Discover what's possible at shopware.com

