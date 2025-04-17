NAB Show Recognizes Saramonic's Wireless Microphone Advances with Multiple Industry Awards

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic, a global leader in professional audio technology, announced today that its latest wireless microphone systems received multiple industry recognitions at the 2025 NAB Show. Among the most notable awards, the Saramonic Ultra was named Product of the Year 2025 by the NAB Show, and the newly launched K9 Dual-Channel UHF Wireless Microphone System was recognized with a Best of Show Award from CineD, a leading authority in cinematography and filmmaking technology, and awarded the Best of Show distinction by TVTech, a preeminent television and broadcast technology authority.

These distinctions reflect Saramonic's continued commitment to delivering high-performance, feature-rich solutions that meet the evolving needs of broadcast professionals, content creators, and production teams worldwide.

Engineered to offer professional-grade reliability and flexibility, the Saramonic K9 integrates ultra-wide UHF transmission, 32-bit float onboard recording, timecode synchronization, and a dual-display interface in a compact and cost-efficient form. The system is designed for creators who demand uncompromising audio quality in fast-paced production environments.

The Saramonic Ultra, awarded by NAB Show as one of the most innovative products in the industry, delivers advanced functionality and robust performance to support modern storytelling workflows. The award recognizes products that demonstrate excellence in engineering, innovation, and practical application across the media, entertainment, and broadcast sectors.

A Decade of Audio Innovation

Since its establishment in 2012, Saramonic has become known for redefining the boundaries of professional audio through continuous innovation. The company has introduced a series of industry firsts, including the world's first 3-channel Hi-Fi wireless microphone, the first dual-channel 2.4GHz system, and the first wireless microphone featuring a touchscreen interface.

Saramonic's core technological capabilities include advanced microphone array design, AI-powered noise cancellation, automatic gain control (AGC), acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), virtual surround sound (5.1 and 7.1), and proprietary audio compression algorithms. These technologies are foundational to the company's comprehensive product ecosystem, which spans wireless microphone systems, studio microphones, shotgun mics, intercom solutions, and tools for broadcast and content creation.

With over 400 patents, five acoustic labs, and a global user base across 132 countries and regions, Saramonic continues to invest in R&D and expand its product offerings to serve the audio demands of professionals across industries.

