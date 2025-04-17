Behavox, an AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced that BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, has successfully completed the implementation of Behavox Quantum.

"Core to BNY's mission is identifying, assessing and mitigating risks across our organization as we execute on our strategy," said Tom Wileman, Head of Global Compliance Assurance at BNY. "By leveraging Behavox's technologies, we're helping to elevate our compliance monitoring and strengthen our holistic approach to risk management."

The SaaS implementation of Behavox covers BNY's various communication channels across 16+ languages. BNY is benefiting from Behavox's flagship Quantum AIRP across Compliance and Conduct.

"Our work with BNY is a template on how to implement enterprise technology at scale; through collaboration, a focus on process and technology-oriented problem solving," said Behavox Chief Revenue Officer, Nabeel Ebrahim.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of December 31, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM empowers users to benefit from AI without becoming a domain expert.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions enable them to:

Turn big data into revenue

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.behavox.com

