NexOptic Technology: NexOptic Appoints New CFO

NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") (TSX VENTURE:NXO)(OTC PINK:NXOPF)(FSE:E3O1), a company developing cutting-edge AI and imaging technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Lisk as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Lisk is a CPA with an MBA in Finance from Norwich University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University. Over the course of her 30+ year career, she has served as Chief Financial Officer for the Canadian divisions of globally recognized brands, including Warnaco (a former PVH company), Lacoste, APP Group (Mackage), and most recently as Head of Finance at Michael Kors Canada. Her leadership has spanned multiple sectors, with a focus on strategic financial management and operational excellence.

Ms. Lisk replaces Patrick Rueben as CFO, as Mr. Rueben moves to a consultancy capacity with the Company. NexOptic wishes to thank Mr. Rueben for his service to the Company and wish him well in his retirement.

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) and NexCompress.

For more information about NexOptic Technology Corp., please visit the Company's website at www.nexoptic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, NexOptic's expectations regarding the expansion of its patent portfolio globally, expectations relating to the acquisition of new customers and sources of revenue, expectations regarding the Company's ability to identify and pursue financing opportunities, and the Company's plans and expectations relating to its business generally. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NexOptic's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NexOptic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer - Paul McKenzie

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 ext. 1

Email:admin@nexoptic.com

SOURCE: NexOptic Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire