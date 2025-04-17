RedChip Companies, Inc.: ASP Isotopes and bioAffinity Technologies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, April 19, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ASPI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access.html

BIAF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/biaf_access.html

In an exclusive interview, Paul Mann, Chief Executive Officer of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's strategic roadmap, breakthrough enrichment technologies, and expanding commercial footprint. Mann will share updates on the Company's three flagship facilities in South Africa: the Carbon-14 plant, which recently began commercial production under a multi-year contract; the Silicon-28 facility, designed to enable next-generation semiconductors for AI and quantum computing; and the Ytterbium-176 plant, which supports advanced radiopharmaceuticals for cancer therapy. These state-of-the-art operations mark ASP Isotopes' evolution from an R&D-stage innovator to a commercial supplier-positioning the Company as a key Western source for critical isotopes in healthcare, semiconductors, and nuclear energy.

Maria Zannes, President and CEO of bioAffinity, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. bioAffinity addresses the urgent need for noninvasive, accurate early-stage cancer diagnosis through its first product, CyPath® Lung. CyPath® Lung improves early-stage detection of lung cancer, leading to increased survival, fewer unnecessary invasive procedures, reduced patient anxiety, and lower medical costs. In October 2024, bioAffinity secured a U.S. Federal Supply Schedule contract for CyPath® Lung, making the test available to U.S. veterans and federal health service patients, which is expected to accelerate sales growth in the quarters ahead.

ASPI and BIAF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About ASP Isotopes, Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules.

For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company's first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

