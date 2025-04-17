The "Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2025 Conference focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.

Liver cells assembled on-board chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip."

A number of chips such Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.

Agenda:

Cancer-on-a-Chip

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics

Organoids-on-a-Chip

Organoids: Latest Trends in Research Activities

Spheroids -- 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture

Speakers

Claudia Gartner, CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH Josue Sznitman, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology

Professor and Dean, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology Clotilde Costa Nogueira, Principal Investigator at Translational Medical Oncology group (Santiago Health Research Institute Foundation [IDIS] (Santiago de Compostela))

Principal Investigator at Translational Medical Oncology group (Santiago Health Research Institute Foundation [IDIS] (Santiago de Compostela)) Simona Mura, Full Professor, Universite Paris-Saclay

Full Professor, Universite Paris-Saclay Giacomo Domenici, Scientist, Instituto de Biologia Experimental e Tecnologica (iBET)

Scientist, Instituto de Biologia Experimental e Tecnologica (iBET) Severine Le Gac, Professor, Applied Microfluidics for Bioengineering Research, University of Twente

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ne32lv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417810460/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900