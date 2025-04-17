The #1 doctor recommended Urolithin A supplement is now available in sugar-free gummies - clinically proven, backed by 15+ years of research, and in the format consumers prefer.

Timeline, the Swiss consumer biotech company at the forefront of longevity research, has launched Mitopure Gummies, a new, convenient format of its Urolithin A supplement containing a patented and pure form of this powerful postbiotic. Mitopure Gummies support cellular health by helping remove damaged mitochondria and waste (a process called mitophagy) and create new, healthy mitochondria, improving the cell's ability to produce energy, which often translates to the body feeling stronger and more energized. It is the only supplement clinically shown to reactivate this essential biological pathway.

New Timeline longevity gummies powered by Mitopure

Timeline's supplements are backed by more than fifteen years of research, five gold standard human clinical trials and more than 100+ granted patents making it the most clinically validated, proprietary longevity brand in the market.

Clinical studies show improved cellular energy at 28 days, with muscle strength increasing by up to 12% after 16 weeks [1] [2] [3] [4]. Additional clinically backed benefits include supporting the immune system and skin health. A list of published and in-progress research is available at https://www.timeline.com/studies.

"Timeline is intent on making Mitopure the most clinically researched longevity supplement on the market available to as many people as possible because of its extraordinary health benefits," said Chris Rinsch, PhD, Co-Founder and President of Timeline.

"We continue to innovate new formats to bring Urolithin A to a broader audience, expanding from powder for smoothies, to capsules and now to gummies, a form that enables more consumers to be consistent in their supplementation," said Brian Ray, CEO of Timeline.

The new strawberry-flavored gummies are vegan, sugar-free, a good source of fiber, and contain just 10 calories per two-gummy serving. The product is Clean Label Project and NSF Contents Certified. The recommended dosage is two gummies daily (500 mg Mitopure per day); each package contains 60 gummies, or a one-month supply. Mitopure® Gummies are clinically proven to deliver bioavailability and absorption comparable to Timeline's other supplement formats [5].

Timeline's supplements are formulated in Switzerland, manufactured in the United States, and sold on Timeline.com and on Amazon. For more information about new products, follow @Timeline_Longevity on Instagram.

About Timeline

Timeline (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure®. Offering a comprehensive approach to cellular health, Timeline incorporates the benefits of Mitopure inside its next-generation nutritional supplements and topical skin health products. With more than a decade of expertise in aging science research, Timeline seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. The company is backed by over 15 years of research by distinguished scientists, multiple clinical studies, and over 50 global patents. Nestlé Health Science and L'Oréal are investors in the company. www.timeline.com

