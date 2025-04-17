Anzeige
PTA-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Finanznachrichten News

DJ PTA-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Wien (pta000/17.04.2025/15:00 UTC+2) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung

1. Emittent DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten) Erwerb/Veräußerung von Finanz- oder sonstigen Instrumenten

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Los Angeles, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre (sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt) SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 15.04.2025

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person 

% der Stimmrechte, die  % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/    Total von   Gesamtzahl der 
           zu Aktien gehören   sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren   beiden in %   Stimmrechte des 
              (7.A)            (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)        (7.A + 7.B)    Emittenten 
 Situation am Tag 
    der     4,99          0                     4,99      10.983.458 
Schwellenberührung 
 Situation in der 5,51          2,49                   8,00 
vorherigen Meldung

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören 

ISIN der   Absolut direkt (-- 130  Absolut indirekt (-- 133   Direkt in % (-- 130   Indirekt in % (-- 133 
  Aktien      BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)       BörseG 2018) 
AT0000818802 0             548.352           n/a           4,99 
  Summe:                      548.352                        4,99

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 
                        Summe:           0         0

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 

Art des   Verfalldatum  Ausübungszeitraum /   Barausgleich oder physische   Stimmrechte  Stimmrechte in 
 Instruments             Laufzeit          Abwicklung        absolut      % 
                                    Summe:           0        0

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: 

Direkt     Direkt gehaltene   Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/  Total von 
  Ziffer       Name     kontrolliert durch Stimmrechte in Aktien  sonstige Instrumente (%)  beiden (%) 
                      Ziffer         (%) 
1       The Capital Group             n/a           n/a             n/a 
       Companies, Inc. 
2       Capital Research and  1         4,99          n/a             4,99 
       Management Company

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung:

10. Sonstige Informationen

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (?CGC?) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (?CRMC?) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (?CB&T?). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (?CGII?), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (?CGII management companies?): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is the legal owner of shares in DO & CO AG. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. has granted proxy voting authority to CRMC, its investment adviser. As of 15 April 2025, SCWF held 548,352 shares (4,99%). SCWF is the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 15 April 2025. As investment adviser to SCWF, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 15 April 2025 were [548,352] shares (4,99%).

(Ende)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Aussender:      DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 
           Stephansplatz 12 
           1010 Wien 
           Österreich 
Ansprechpartner:   Mag. Sarah Felderer 
Tel.:         +43 664 80 777 1369 
E-Mail:        sarah.felderer@doco.com 
Website:       www.doco.com 
ISIN(s):       AT0000818802 (Aktie) 
Börse(n):       Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München, 
           Stuttgart, Tradegate 
Weitere        London, Istanbul 
Handelsplätze:

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1744894800461 ]

(c) pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
