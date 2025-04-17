DJ PTA-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Wien (pta000/17.04.2025/15:00 UTC+2) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung

1. Emittent DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten) Erwerb/Veräußerung von Finanz- oder sonstigen Instrumenten

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Los Angeles, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre (sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt) SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 15.04.2025

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person

% der Stimmrechte, die % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/ Total von Gesamtzahl der zu Aktien gehören sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren beiden in % Stimmrechte des (7.A) (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) (7.A + 7.B) Emittenten Situation am Tag der 4,99 0 4,99 10.983.458 Schwellenberührung Situation in der 5,51 2,49 8,00 vorherigen Meldung

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Absolut direkt (-- 130 Absolut indirekt (-- 133 Direkt in % (-- 130 Indirekt in % (-- 133 Aktien BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000818802 0 548.352 n/a 4,99 Summe: 548.352 4,99

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe: 0 0

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Barausgleich oder physische Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instruments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut % Summe: 0 0

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Direkt Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/ Total von Ziffer Name kontrolliert durch Stimmrechte in Aktien sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) Ziffer (%) 1 The Capital Group n/a n/a n/a Companies, Inc. 2 Capital Research and 1 4,99 n/a 4,99 Management Company

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung:

10. Sonstige Informationen

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (?CGC?) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (?CRMC?) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (?CB&T?). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (?CGII?), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (?CGII management companies?): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is the legal owner of shares in DO & CO AG. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. has granted proxy voting authority to CRMC, its investment adviser. As of 15 April 2025, SCWF held 548,352 shares (4,99%). SCWF is the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 15 April 2025. As investment adviser to SCWF, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 15 April 2025 were [548,352] shares (4,99%).

Aussender: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Sarah Felderer
E-Mail: sarah.felderer@doco.com
Website: www.doco.com
ISIN(s): AT0000818802 (Aktie)
Börse(n): Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Weitere Handelsplätze: London, Istanbul

