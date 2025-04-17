Baker Tilly Releases 2024 Impact Report

Never underestimate the power of stepping forward. In 2024, as a united team, we leaned into our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, igniting a spark of innovation, dedication and commitment to progress that propelled us in ways we never imagined. Never willing to settle, we know that improving and creating greater change only comes with taking the next step.

The 2024 Impact Report gives an inside look at the work and achievements that positively impacted our clients, communities and the planet. Here's a snapshot of what Baker Tilly accomplished:

Staying in shape : Our team members stay in top shape and are ready for anything our clients need. Last year, they spent over 7,100 hours on required monthly training, with real-life scenarios, to ensure their innovation practices were sharp and ready.

Hit play : Our curated courses for team members continued to help them grow and gain professional insight into topics ranging from inclusion concepts to environmental, sustainability and governance issues.

The gift of giving : In 2024, our stewardship dedication was a shining star, with record-breaking participation in our annual Baker Tilly Wishes giving program, perfectly reflecting the shared value of making a difference in our communities.

We love records: As we strive to become more environmentally sustainable, we emphasized data collection across our firm in 2024, including in real estate, utilities, travel, finances, purchasing, policies, risk and our overall business strategy.

Best of the best : For the first time, we received a spot on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women - an achievement that highlighted our dedication to creating a truly supportive and inclusive environment where women can thrive.

We belong: In 2024, we continued to focus on making our practices transformational and rooted in belonging.

Ready to see how we are making a difference? We invite you to read our 2024 Impact report to learn how our commitment to our people, clients and communities was put into action.

