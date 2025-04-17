Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909800 | ISIN: US8740391003 | Ticker-Symbol: TSFA
Tradegate
17.04.25
19:31 Uhr
134,80 Euro
+1,60
+1,20 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,60135,0019:35
134,60135,0019:34
PR Newswire
17.04.2025 15:42 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds earnings expectations

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

  • Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results
  • Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term
  • Chair Powell added that tariffs could create a challenging scenario for the Fed's dual mandate that calls for full employment and stable prices
  • Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday

Opening Bell
Community-Word Project celebrates 25 years of empowering young voices, fostering creativity, and transforming communities through the arts.

Closing Bell
Read Alliance celebrates 25 years of impact, marking a milestone in its mission to advance educational equality through early literacy and youth mentorship.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET on LinkedIn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--taiwan-semiconductor-exceeds-earnings-expectations-302431528.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.