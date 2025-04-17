Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - NewOrg Management System, a leading provider of integrated data solutions for nonprofits, announced today that Christian HELP has selected and implemented its case management platform to streamline service delivery, enhance reporting, and support the organization's continued growth across Central Florida.

Christian HELP, a faith-based nonprofit committed to preventing homelessness by connecting individuals with employment resources and essential support, needed a secure and scalable system to replace their previous platform, which had abruptly ceased operations. With over 33 years of service and a track record of assisting more than 170,000 job seekers, the organization required a solution that could be deployed quickly while also adapting to future growth-including plans to replicate services in a neighboring county.

NewOrg delivered a rapid, customized implementation designed to meet Christian HELP's immediate needs and long-term goals, ensuring continuity of services while laying the foundation for expanded impact.

To address Christian HELP's requirements, NewOrg delivered a customized set of features, including:

Online Intake Forms - Secure online submissions streamline the client onboarding process while reducing administrative time.

- Secure online submissions streamline the client onboarding process while reducing administrative time. Scheduling Tools - Enabling staff to easily coordinate both virtual coaching and in-person appointments.

- Enabling staff to easily coordinate both virtual coaching and in-person appointments. Service Documentation - Centralized tools for tracking services such as food distribution, job search coaching, and referrals.

- Centralized tools for tracking services such as food distribution, job search coaching, and referrals. Outcome Reporting - Real-time dashboards and automated reports support grant compliance and strategic planning.

- Real-time dashboards and automated reports support grant compliance and strategic planning. Secure Communications - HIPAA-compliant messaging and file-sharing tools enhance client engagement and confidentiality.

"NewOrg's technology has significantly expanded our capacity to serve more individuals. Our coaches can now assist clients with greater efficiency while capturing and analyzing more data than ever before. The ability to track client progress throughout our coaching sessions has not only refined our methodology but also enhanced our overall effectiveness. One of the greatest advantages of NewOrg is its adaptability. As our organization continues to grow and evolve to meet community needs, NewOrg grows with us-seamlessly adapting its software to support new services, challenges, and opportunities."

- Britt Johnson, Assistant Executive Director, Christian Help

NewOrg's implementation included full data migration, configuration of program-specific workflows, and hands-on staff training to ensure a seamless transition.

Christian HELP is a nonprofit based in Casselberry, Florida, with a mission to prevent homelessness by helping individuals secure employment and access essential resources. Since its founding in 1992, the organization has distributed over 23 million pounds of food and saved taxpayers more than $570 million through its programs.

