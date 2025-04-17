Liberty Supports Australians' Health and Wellbeing with Personal Loan Solutions

For Australians seeking greater control over their healthcare, Liberty offers flexible personal loans that could help balance the costs.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's latest report revealed a record 778,500 public patients were admitted for elective surgery in the 2023-24 period.

While this marks a significant healthcare milestone, 90% of patients were still on a waiting list for up to 329 days.

For many Australians, timely access to planned surgery and other healthcare services is a priority. However, the out-of-pocket expenses associated with private hospitals can be a barrier.

Leading non-bank lender Liberty says personal loans provide consumers with the flexibility to choose treatment options that best suit their needs.

According to Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto, Liberty personal loans are a versatile tool borrowers can use for a variety of purposes.

"At Liberty, we believe everyone deserves to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and our personal loans provide the support needed to make this possible," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Beyond covering surgery fees, our personal loans could help with the cost of specialist visits, rehabilitation programs, and cosmetic treatments."

Designed with convenience in mind, borrowers could apply for a personal loan through Liberty's fast and convenient online application process. In some cases, same-day funding could be available upon approval.

"With loan limits of up to $80,000, our personal loans are suitable for more than medical purposes. Customers could also use them for wedding planning, home improvements, travel, debt consolidation, and more."

The non-bank takes a free-thinking approach to a broad range of financial situations, including those with variable income or a less-than-perfect credit history.

"For more than 27 years, we've been helping Australians access lending solutions tailored to their unique circumstances."

"We understand that everyone's journey is different, and we are committed to offering the support you need to take the next step - whatever that may look like for you."

With a focus on flexibility and customer-driven service, Liberty has supported over 900,000 customers achieve their goals.

