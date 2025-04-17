Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve Solana ETF (TSX: SOLA) (TSX: SOLA.U).





SOLA's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Solana while experiencing minimal tracking error by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

