North Texas Plastic Surgery to Host Med Spa Grand Opening in Southlake

Guests will experience live demos, complimentary treatments, and giveaways totaling over $16,000

North Texas Plastic Surgery will host a grand opening celebration for its new Med Spa in Southlake on Thursday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The free event is open to adults ages 18 and older and will take place at 425 East Southlake Blvd, Suite #100.

Attendees will receive a first look at the facility's new aesthetic offerings, including live demonstrations of injectable treatments and CoolSculpting®. The event will also feature complimentary mini Hydrafacial or Diamond Glow treatments (for the hands or neck, depending on makeup use), exclusive event-only specials, and raffle giveaways valued at more than $16,000.

The Med Spa is part of North Texas Plastic Surgery's commitment to delivering high-quality cosmetic services through experienced nurses and trained specialists.

"Our goal is to connect with the Southlake community and introduce a space that combines innovation, expertise, and personalized care," said Sacha Obaid, M.D , founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery. "We're excited to offer this new location where clients can explore the latest in non-surgical aesthetic treatments," added Obaid.

No RSVP is required, but guests who register in advance through Eventbrite will receive a bonus raffle entry.

For more information about the event or North Texas Plastic Surgery's services, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com .

###

About North Texas Plastic Surgery

Founded in October 2007 by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sacha Obaid, North Texas Plastic Surgery offers advanced techniques in cosmetic procedures and continues to raise the standard by providing the latest in medical aesthetic solutions. North Texas Plastic Surgery Med Spa serves the greater Dallas, Texas area by providing various procedures including injectables, skin treatment, laser treatments, and more to rejuvenate your appearance and obtain your dream look . For more information, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com .

Contact Information:

Sacha Obaid, MD

Med Spa Address:

425 East Southlake Blvd, Suite #100

Southlake, TX 76092

Phone: (817) 809-3155

SOURCE: North Texas Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire