Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2025 16:50 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

North Texas Plastic Surgery to Host Med Spa Grand Opening in Southlake

Finanznachrichten News

Guests will experience live demos, complimentary treatments, and giveaways totaling over $16,000

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / North Texas Plastic Surgery will host a grand opening celebration for its new Med Spa in Southlake on Thursday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The free event is open to adults ages 18 and older and will take place at 425 East Southlake Blvd, Suite #100.

Attendees will receive a first look at the facility's new aesthetic offerings, including live demonstrations of injectable treatments and CoolSculpting®. The event will also feature complimentary mini Hydrafacial or Diamond Glow treatments (for the hands or neck, depending on makeup use), exclusive event-only specials, and raffle giveaways valued at more than $16,000.

The Med Spa is part of North Texas Plastic Surgery's commitment to delivering high-quality cosmetic services through experienced nurses and trained specialists.

"Our goal is to connect with the Southlake community and introduce a space that combines innovation, expertise, and personalized care," said Sacha Obaid, M.D, founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery. "We're excited to offer this new location where clients can explore the latest in non-surgical aesthetic treatments," added Obaid.

No RSVP is required, but guests who register in advance through Eventbrite will receive a bonus raffle entry.

For more information about the event or North Texas Plastic Surgery's services, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com.

###

About North Texas Plastic Surgery

Founded in October 2007 by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sacha Obaid, North Texas Plastic Surgery offers advanced techniques in cosmetic procedures and continues to raise the standard by providing the latest in medical aesthetic solutions. North Texas Plastic Surgery Med Spa serves the greater Dallas, Texas area by providing various procedures including injectables, skin treatment, laser treatments, and more to rejuvenate your appearance and obtain your dream look . For more information, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com.

Contact Information:

Sacha Obaid, MD
Med Spa Address:
425 East Southlake Blvd, Suite #100
Southlake, TX 76092
Phone: (817) 809-3155

SOURCE: North Texas Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.