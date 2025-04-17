DB Investing Partners with the ENTERTAINER to Help Clients Save Money Daily Across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

DB Investing, the award-winning, multi-regulated financial platform, is proud to announce its latest strategic partnership with the ENTERTAINER, the region's most trusted lifestyle savings app. This collaboration represents a powerful step forward in DB Investing's mission to deliver value beyond the trading screen-helping clients grow their wealth and save more in their everyday lives.

Through this exclusive partnership, all DB Investing clients in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will receive complimentary, 6 months access to GCC product through the ENTERTAINER lifestyle app, unlocking thousands of offers across restaurants, leisure, travel, beauty, fitness, and more. These benefits are typically reserved for paid subscribers, but DB Investing clients will now enjoy them for free-without any membership cost. "We believe that investing in our clients' financial wellness means more than just offering advanced trading tools and multi-asset access," said Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Investing. "With the rising cost of living, saving money on daily activities is more important than ever. Partnering with the ENTERTAINER allows us to help our clients enjoy life's best moments-without overspending."

This partnership is part of a larger client-first strategy at DB Investing. In recent months, the company has: Expanded its regulatory footprint with new licenses from ESCA (UAE) and Fintrac (Canada). Strengthened its presence across Dubai, Seychelles, Cyprus, Malta, Nigeria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Earned over 10 prestigious international awards, including recognition as one of the Top 50 CEOs in Financial Markets for 2024. Now, with this collaboration, DB Investing continues to lead by example-proving that investing smartly and living smartly can go hand in hand. Whether it's enjoying a night out, taking the family to brunch, or booking a staycation, DB Investing clients now have more ways to stretch their money, while continuing to grow their investments.

About DB Investing:

DB Investing is a global trading platform offering access to over 10,000 instruments, including real stocks, ETFs, bonds, and crypto. Regulated in the UAE, Seychelles, and Canada, DB Investing is redefining what it means to be a modern brokerage-with a strong focus on technology, education, and client empowerment.

About the ENTERTAINER business

The ENTERTAINER business offers customized loyalty and rewards opportunities to over 250 businesses globally. We enable businesses to tailor their loyalty and rewards programs to serve their customers and staff. Whether driving customer acquisition, improving staff retention or increasing omnichannel data-driven engagement, the ENTERTAINER business delivers tangible ROI in addition to invaluable analytics and insights.

