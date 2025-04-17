Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ / Medcana Announces Strategic Expansion Into Australia With Acquisition of Cannabis Import and Distribution Licenses

Software Effective Solutions Corp. (OTC:SFWJ), doing business as Medcana, today announced it is proceeding with the acquisition of pharmaceutical cannabis licenses to import and distribute cannabis in Australia.

This move marks a significant milestone in Medcana's global growth strategy. By entering the Australian market, Medcana further strengthens its international footprint in the medical cannabis industry and enhances its global capabilities in both production and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

The acquired licenses will allow Medcana to import high-quality, research-driven cannabis products into Australia and establish distribution partnerships to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis in the region.

José Gabriel Díaz, CEO of Medcana, commented:

"This is a pivotal step forward for Medcana. Expanding into Australia is not only a strategic decision-it solidifies our position as a global player in the medical cannabis sector. With operations now reaching into Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, we're uniquely positioned to lead the international supply chain for pharmaceutical cannabis."

About Medcana

Medcana is a U.S.-based public company operating in the international medical cannabis sector. Through its Colombian operations and strategic partnerships, Medcana is focused on the production, research, and global distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

For investor relations or media inquiries, please contact:

investors@medcana.co

http://www.medcana.co/

Twitter: @MedcanaCo

SOURCE: Software Effective Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire