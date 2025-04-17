Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ / Medcana Announces Strategic Expansion Into Australia With Acquisition of Cannabis Import and Distribution Licenses

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Software Effective Solutions Corp. (OTC:SFWJ), doing business as Medcana, today announced it is proceeding with the acquisition of pharmaceutical cannabis licenses to import and distribute cannabis in Australia.

This move marks a significant milestone in Medcana's global growth strategy. By entering the Australian market, Medcana further strengthens its international footprint in the medical cannabis industry and enhances its global capabilities in both production and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

The acquired licenses will allow Medcana to import high-quality, research-driven cannabis products into Australia and establish distribution partnerships to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis in the region.

José Gabriel Díaz, CEO of Medcana, commented:
"This is a pivotal step forward for Medcana. Expanding into Australia is not only a strategic decision-it solidifies our position as a global player in the medical cannabis sector. With operations now reaching into Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, we're uniquely positioned to lead the international supply chain for pharmaceutical cannabis."

About Medcana

Medcana is a U.S.-based public company operating in the international medical cannabis sector. Through its Colombian operations and strategic partnerships, Medcana is focused on the production, research, and global distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

For investor relations or media inquiries, please contact:

investors@medcana.co
http://www.medcana.co/
Twitter: @MedcanaCo

SOURCE: Software Effective Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.