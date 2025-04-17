Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - More than a third of young drivers reported recently using a smartphone while driving, with about half of them reporting they regularly texted while driving, despite awareness of the inherent risk. The new research, conducted by the Traffic Injury Research Foundation USA, Inc. (TIRF USA) on behalf of the National Distracted Driving Coalition (NDDC) and supported by State Farm®, involved an anonymous survey of more than 1,200 young drivers about distraction and other risky driving behaviors, the role of parental and peer influences, and motivations playing a role in distracted driving.

"Teens aged 16 to 19 have a higher crash risk than any other age group of drivers," says Robyn Robertson, NDDC Chair and Secretary of the Board at TIRF USA. "Inexperience can lead teens to overestimate their driving abilities and think nothing bad could happen. Unfortunately, this isn't the reality and in fact, road crashes are a leading cause of death for young people. With this study, we wanted to understand the types of risks teens are taking, specific knowledge gaps, and which strategies are most effective for changing behavior."

Device use while driving

Researchers surveyed young drivers aged 14-20 in 25 states and Washington, D.C., about their driving habits and perceptions of risk associated with different behaviors. About two-thirds of respondents had not interacted with their device while driving over the last 30 days. But among those who had, about half reported texting while driving at least a few days per week, and one-quarter reported doing so every day. About a third of those interacting with their device indicated they accessed social media while driving at least a few times per week, and about a third reported regularly using navigation functionality. Twenty-three percent indicated they regularly watched video content while driving.

Perceptions of risky behaviors

The majority of respondents identified texting, using social media, and taking selfies as among the most distracting behaviors. Activities considered less distracting included eating/drinking and interacting with passengers, as well as using GPS navigation, suggesting a lack of understanding about the demands of this complex task. Results also revealed many young drivers weren't aware of the cognitive demands of using hands-free applications, with many reporting regular use of talk-to-text features.

"Becoming a licensed driver is a significant rite of passage for many teens. This survey identifies the challenges young drivers face as they begin their driving journey and it highlights the need for comprehensive graduated driver licensing programs in all states," says Sara Frankowiak, Vice President of P&C Actuarial at State Farm. "The survey also indicates that parents aren't the only ones responsible for modeling safe driving and coaching their teen drivers - teens can also play a vital role by holding their peers accountable for making safe choices on the road."

In contrast with mixed results on smartphone use, most respondents reported never driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, driving aggressively, or riding unbelted. "While these findings clearly demonstrate safety messages about other risks have been understood by the majority of young drivers who have changed their behavior, there's still work to be done to increase awareness about distraction-related risks," says Robertson.

Influences

When asked about who influences their driving the most, the answer was clear: parents. About half of all respondents chose parents as a top influencer, with friends as a distant second. But of concern, many respondents also indicated their parents use devices at least sometimes while driving, underscoring the importance of setting good examples as parents and caregivers. "Our future drivers begin watching from a young age," says Karen Bowman, founder of TIRF's Drop It And Drive® program. "When it comes to setting the right example, our children are sponges. Relying on the do as I say, not as I do philosophy is an inherent contradiction and they're savvy enough to know it."

Motivators

Respondents were also asked about why they feel it's safe to multitask while driving. Half of those who reported interacting with their device while driving shared that they managed their risk using hands-free features and limited use of devices to moments they perceived as safer. More than a third referred to their driving skills, and similarly, about a fifth viewed themselves as excellent multitaskers.

The study results offer some specific insight into which behaviors our younger drivers engage in and why they find these actions acceptable. This knowledge can provide the foundation for more effective strategies to influence change. There are some important differences with respect to knowledge of risks and motivators which can help shape and better customize prevention messaging. A priority for awareness campaigns is to help teens better understand their limitations as drivers and most importantly, they should capitalize on the powerful role of parents and guardians in influencing the choices of teens.





Youth Distracted Driving Survey: National Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11607/248789_1206e44804aa19a0_001full.jpg

To access Youth Distracted Driving Survey: National Results, visit https://bit.ly/NDDC-Youth-Survey.

About TIRF USA

The mission of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation USA, Inc. (TIRF USA) is to develop and share the knowledge that saves - preventing injuries and loss of life on American roads, reducing related social, health and insurance costs, and safeguarding productivity. TIRF USA is an independent road safety research institute with 501(c)3 non-profit status in the U.S., established in 2014, and is affiliated through an exchange of services agreement with TIRF in Canada, established in 1964. Visit us online at www.tirf.us or twitter.com/tirfusainc.

About the National Distracted Driving Coalition

The National Distracted Driving Coalition was formed in March 2021 to address distracted driving which is a contributing factor to road deaths and injuries. This road safety issue is a priority concern shared by many organizations across many sectors. A diverse cross-section of entities, representing academia, non-profits, government, advocacy, and industry, including insurance, transportation, automotive and technology, have come together to create a National Action Plan to tackle this important issue. Learn more at https://usnddc.org/.

