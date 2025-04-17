INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Spotlights Global Industry Momentum with New Pavilions and Emerging Categories

Broadest representation of international brands and growing property categories; more than 370 exhibiting companies.

Licensing Expo, the world's premier tradeshow for brand licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, (May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas) is shaping up to be the most important edition yet, with a significant international presence and several new features designed to reflect the evolving licensing landscape.

This year's show will see a 16% year-over-year increase in exhibiting companies, from key growth areas including food and beverage, fashion, location-based entertainment, sports and character licensing.

More than 22 countries will be represented on the show floor, alongside the launch of a dedicated Sports Pavilion and a marked increase in participation from global consumer brands. These additions underscore the event's critical role as a hub for the global licensing community to come together. With decision-makers attending from every major market, this year's event will be a particularly valuable opportunity for participants to connect and share experiences, exchange ideas, consider new ways of working and discuss how the industry moves forward, especially in the changing environment.

The event will feature entertainment powerhouses Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, BBC Studios, Nintendo, Hasbro, Mattel, Pokémon, Spin Master and the exhibition show floor return of Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal.?

"The presence of these major entertainment brands, coupled with the expansion of the show floor and the largest number of exhibitors in recent years, is a demonstration of Licensing Expo's core position as the most important global event for brand licensing, partnerships and extensions," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "We continuously seek to ensure we are fully representative of emerging trends and evolving categories, and this year's event not only showcases the broadest category and international representation yet but also plays host to more than 120 exciting new brands."

The International Pavilion welcomes nine companies including Kadowkawa Corp., Miniso, TV Tokyo, Pony Canyon Inc., King Records Co., Ltd, Art of War/Kenshin, Gryphline, Mainichi Broadcasting System and Twin Engine Inc., bringing the most popular television, music, entertainment and art to the North American market. With a 58% increase in Japanese companies exhibiting, Japan has maintained its position as the world's third-largest market for licensed products over the past decade, attracting numerous popular IPs. This year, notable Japanese launches include BBC Studios' Bluey, becoming available across six national television networks.

Responding to a marked increase in licensed sports merchandise revenue, the new Soccer Pavilion will showcase prominent clubs Newcastle United Football Club and FC Barcelona, and multiple federations, such as the Royal Dutch Football Federation, the Portuguese Football Federation, the French Football Federation and the Kings League. Representatives of soccer legend Diego Maradona will also return.

Over 120 new to show brands will also be participating including Calm, Roblox, Westinghouse, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, Thrilljoy, GNC and Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

To connect face to face with these leading brands, register to attend Licensing Expo at www.licensingexpo.com .

