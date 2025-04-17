Antea Group: The Future of EHS in Data Centers: Key Takeaways From the Data Center?EHSxTech Event

On April 1st, 2025, a total of 34 Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) professionals from 16 different companies came together for the third annual Data Center?EHSxTech® event, hosted by STACK Infrastructure in Sterling, Virginia. This full day of networking and discussions focused on the evolving role of technology, particularly AI, in EHS management. Key themes included AI applications, safety by design, and operational EHS challenges.

Below are some of the key insights shared throughout the day.

AI in EHS: From Time Savings to Strategic Integration

The opening presentations delved into how AI is already transforming EHS operations. Attendees heard from two data center industry EHS leaders on how AI tools are helping their teams streamline routine tasks, including:

Preparing and summarizing meeting notes

Scheduling across time zones

Drafting presentation and training content

Accelerating incident reporting and PR approvals

Filtering and prioritizing messaging platforms

These efficiencies are freeing up EHS professionals to focus on higher-value, strategic work, and are also providing a business case for further investment in AI learning and tools.

Best practices for AI adoption emphasized benchmarking (understanding effort associated with specific tasks prior to AI adoption), continuous learning, clear outcome definitions, and a culture of experimentation. Speakers described a phased evolution of AI in EHS:

Predictive AI: Leveraging leading and lagging indicator data to prevent incidents

Generative AI: Automating training materials and communications

Autonomous AI: Embedding AI agents into EHS workflows to enhance decision-making and response times

AI was also discussed in the context of mental health risk assessments, team feedback surveys, and injury case management-highlighting its potential to reduce burnout while maintaining service quality. One participant reinforced that EHS professionals should "just get started" using AI, by identifying what AI tools your company uses. From there, EHS teams should start testing the various use cases you have and remember it is important to think of it as an iterative process - test and verify until you get the desired outcome.

One organization showcased how they use AI to score the quality of safety observations, providing real-time feedback for employees submitting feedback to drive continuous improvement. While early results are promising, attendees were reminded that ease of data collection does not equate to ease of safety management.

Safety by Design: Eliminating Risks Before They Appear

The next session, "Safety by Design Considerations to Improve DC Operations," explored how safety can be integrated directly into the physical and operational design of data centers. This "safety by design" approach aims to proactively eliminate Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs) across the facility lifecycle-from fabrication and construction to decommissioning.

Examples of design innovations discussed included:

Dedicated hazardous waste rooms and PPE changing stations

Remote de-energization capabilities and infrared scanning windows

Roof-mounted lifting systems and roof moisture sensors

Strategically located anchor points for work-at-height

Clearly marked travel paths and standardized signage

Improved crawl unit doors and centralized emergency information

Potential use of robotic inspection tools in hazardous zones

For one organization, it was noted that approximately 30% of submitted design recommendations have been implemented successfully, driving measurable improvements in safety performance.

Pathways to Excellence in EHS

As the day progressed, the discussion turned toward the broader strategic vision for EHS in the data center industry. One session focused on how organizations can elevate their programs beyond compliance to true operational excellence.

Key takeaways included:

The importance of contractor management in maintaining a safe workplace

Strategic integration of AI to shift from reactive to proactive safety work

Designing safety into every stage of the data center lifecycle

Addressing emerging risks, such as those posed by lithium-ion batteries

Integrating Operations field inspections during the construction stage to identify opportunities to further design out future safety concerns

Prioritizing communication, engagement, and continuous improvement

This session helped ground the day's technology and design insights in a broader framework, reminding attendees that excellence in EHS requires not just tools and tactics, but a strong foundation of leadership, collaboration, and long-term thinking.

Operational Breakouts: Vendor Management, Training, and Fire Safety

Afternoon breakout sessions tackled real-world challenges faced by operations teams, with vendor management emerging as a central theme. Participants shared how their organizations are formalizing expectations, vetting contractors, and integrating safety criteria into vendor ratings and project check-ins.

Other key discussions included:

Cost-effective approaches to EHS training

Contract language for vendor compliance

White glove transportation services for sensitive equipment

Tracking vendor hours to assess risk exposure

Building a strong safety culture through collaboration and events

One session explored lithium-ion battery safety, electrocution risks, and fire safety preparedness. One key insight: local emergency services often lack awareness of data center-specific hazards. Participants shared stories of mock data halls and first responder education efforts to close that gap.

The conversations reinforced how critical it is for EHS teams to act not only as regulators but also as educators, facilitators, and strategic partners across all levels of operations.

A Call to Action for the EHS Community

The Data Center EHSxTech event made it clear: technology alone isn't the solution, but when paired with intentional design, strong partnerships, and a culture of continuous improvement, it becomes a powerful force for good. AI is not just a time-saver; it's a strategic enabler. Design isn't just about function, it's about foresight. And operations aren't just about efficiency, they're about people.

As the data center industry continues to grow and evolve, so too must our approach to safety. Whether through piloting AI tools, reimagining design standards, or elevating vendor expectations, the time is now to lead with innovation, collaboration, and purpose. The future of EHS is being built today-let's make it smarter, safer, and more human.

