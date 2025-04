Brunel International N.V. has decided to withdraw item 15 (Proposal to adjust the remuneration of the Supervisory Board) from the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 15 May 2025. As a result, the remuneration of the Supervisory Board shall remain unchanged for the time being.

Amsterdam, April 17, 2025

The Board of Directors



Source: Brunel International NV