SMX: SMX Enters ASEAN Region: A Strategic Milestone Leap Toward a Global Circular Plastics Future

Ushering a new era for sustainable manufacturing and packaging transparency, SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) announced entering a strategic agreement with Aegis Packaging, a leading Singapore-based innovator in high-barrier coatings for recyclable flexible plastic packaging.

This is not just another partnership-it's a milestone that expands SMX's global footprint into ASEAN, a massive production-minded region that includes some of the world's most prolific manufacturing nations, including Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia. This development is both a geographic breakthrough and a commercial accelerant. It's also a win-win deal for the parties involved- and the world.

The ASEAN region isn't just the factory of the world-it's ground zero for solving the global plastic crisis. With massive production hubs and increasingly tight environmental regulations, ASEAN represents the ultimate proving ground for SMX's cutting-edge "material intelligence" technology. The region's demand for scalable, circular economy tools has never been greater-and SMX's contribution comes at just the right time.

Aegis and SMX Set A New Standard in Circular Packaging

At the center of this collaboration is the fusion of SMX's molecular traceability technology with Aegis's proprietary O2X high-barrier coating. Together, they create a powerful solution for one of the industry's most stubborn challenges: making high-performance plastic packaging both truly recyclable and verifiably circular.

SMX's patented invisible markers-embedded at the molecular level-enable plastics to carry an unbroken chain of custody from production to end-of-life reuse. Paired with blockchain-secured data, these markers allow brand owners to instantly verify recycled content, reuse cycles, and material origin. No more guesswork. No more greenwashing. Just proof-serving data delivered in real-time.

Aegis Packaging's O2X coating strengthens the value proposition. It allows flexible packaging to maintain high-barrier performance using recyclable mono-materials, replacing environmentally harmful multi-material laminates. That's a big deal. By simplifying the materials used in packaging, Aegis dramatically improves recyclability and cuts down on waste-stream contamination-while still delivering the performance brands require.

From Manual Audits to Digital Precision

This partnership is more than a technical upgrade for ASEAN's industrial players-it's a compliance game-changer. Traditional recycling documentation relies on spreadsheets, paperwork, and manual audits. That's slow, expensive, and prone to human error.

SMX and Aegis are eliminating that burden with instant digital reporting that slashes audit costs, verifies ESG compliance, and arms brands with bulletproof data to back their sustainability claims. This is further strengthened by SMX's Plastic Cycle Token-an innovative digital asset that monetizes verified plastic reuse, allowing companies to trade recycled content like a commodity. Again, timely.

In regions where plastic waste regulation is tightening, the ability to demonstrate end-to-end accountability isn't optional-it's survival. SMX's entry into ASEAN means companies can finally shift from reactive to proactive environmental reporting. Furthermore, the platform prevents reputational damage from greenwashing accusations and builds lasting consumer trust.

A Turning Point for the Circular Economy

This partnership does something else- it sends a strong message to global markets that the circular economy is no longer theoretical-it's executable. SMX and Aegis are proving that high-barrier performance and full recyclability are no longer mutually exclusive. They're inseparable.

And with ASEAN now on the SMX map, the stage is set for a broader transformation across industries and borders. From consumer goods to industrial packaging, the blueprint for scalable, traceable, and commercially viable circularity has arrived.

As SMX has consistently emphasized, "Real change starts where accountability begins." With this agreement, SMX isn't just providing a technology-it's offering a framework for accountability that scales. Moreover, at a time when the world demands action on plastics, SMX has moved boldly into ASEAN-not just to participate in the conversation but to lead it.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About Aegis

As the demand for sustainable yet high-performance packaging grows, Aegis Packaging delivers a breakthrough with its O2X barrier coating technology. Enabling flexible plastic packaging to achieve both recyclability and superior barrier protection. With a focus on practical, cost-effective innovation, Aegis empowers brands and converters to meet evolving sustainability goals without compromising product performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example:successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

