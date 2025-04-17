Lochem, 17 April 2025

Rectification to announcement Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V.



Unfortunately there is an error in the press release published earlier today entitled 'Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V.'. Under the heading 'Share buy-back programme for (depositary receipts for) shares related to remuneration plans and employee participation plans', the press release states that the share buy-back programme running until 2027 comprises a maximum of 700,000 shares for a maximum amount of €4,200,000.

The correct information is: the maximum number of shares is 400,000 and the maximum amount is €2,400,000. This has now been updated in the message on our website.

Note to the editor:

ForFarmers, Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, +31 (0) 573 288800





Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of around 9 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,700 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., PO Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31- www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as 'intends', 'expects', 'takes into account', 'aims at', 'has the plan', 'estimates' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.