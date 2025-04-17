Onehouse Launches 'Open Engines' to Unlock the Power of Open Compute on the Lakehouse

Users Can Quickly Deploy Open Compute Engines to Process Any Table on Their Open Data Lakehouse, Delivering the Freedom to Choose the Right Engine for Their Use Case

Onehouse , the Universal Data Lakehouse company, today is announcing the release of Open Engines. This new capability of the Onehouse platform enables organizations to leverage the interoperability of an open data lakehouse while delivering best-of-breed open source engines such as Apache Flink, Trino, and Ray on the lakehouse in minutes.

Open Engines in Onehouse

Data engineers can launch Open Engines in Onehouse with just a few clicks.

Traditional data platforms force users into an "engine-centric architecture," where users select a single query engine or data warehouse and then build the corresponding data platform to support it. This approach, which puts the engine at the center of the architecture, constrains users to using a single engine on a closed data platform for all their use cases. Alternative approaches such as self-installing an open source engine involve upfront engineering investments and ongoing maintenance overhead for users.

Onehouse enables a "data-centric architecture," where the user starts by building an open, interoperable data platform, putting the data at the center of the architecture. This data platform supports all the popular engines, giving users the freedom to use their preferred engine for any use case.

Open Engines completes this vision by making both the data and the compute open from the get-go. Open Engines is a new component of the Onehouse Cloud Lakehouse Platform that enables users to quickly and reliably deploy their favorite open source engines to process or query data for all their tables on the Onehouse lakehouse. Open Engines automates the infrastructure deployment of open source engines on top of Onehouse Compute Runtime and connects them to the tables created or managed inside or outside Onehouse.

For organizations looking to deploy Open Engines in their lakehouse, it's as simple as selecting a few options in the Onehouse UI. Onehouse automatically provisions and manages the necessary compute infrastructure. Thanks to OneSync multi-catalog synchronization, the engines can see and interact with any lakehouse tables created or managed by Onehouse. The engines benefit from ultra-fast reads and writes powered by Onehouse Compute Runtime , a specialized runtime optimized for data lakehouse workloads to accelerate queries 2x to 30x and slash customer cloud infrastructure bills 20 to 80 percent.

"Open Engines is the final brick on our vision for the Universal Data Lakehouse, cementing the power and flexibility of open data architectures," says Vinoth Chandar, founder and CEO at Onehouse and the original creator of the data lakehouse architecture. "Since emerging out of stealth in 2022, we've been steadfast in pursuing our vision to bring to life a data platform that inverts the current engine-centric thinking and puts data at the center. Built on open foundations like fast and efficient open lakehouse storage with Apache Hudi , and format and catalog interoperability with Apache XTable (incubating), our managed service made it possible to ingest and transform open data for consumption by any downstream engine, with unmatched speed and efficiency from our runtime. Today, with Open Engines , we are making it seamless to bring open source compute engines directly to your data. There simply isn't a more complete or open data lakehouse solution out there."

TL;DR

Onehouse is building the industry's most open and interoperable data platform, enabling users to store their data just once and consume it in any table format, through any catalog, and with any processing engine. Open Engines extends our vision of openness by enabling users to easily deploy their preferred open engine to query or process any table on Onehouse.

Open Engines automatically deploys and integrates with lakehouse tables, eliminating the headaches of manually deploying engines to support new use cases and providing a simpler alternative to commercial counterparts.

Engines supported include Apache Flink for stream processing, Trino for distributed SQL queries for business intelligence and reporting, and Ray for ML, AI and data science workloads.

The engines are deployed on Onehouse Compute Runtime (OCR), a specialized lakehouse runtime, and can access tables that are continuously optimized for performance. Together, these innovations accelerate queries 2x to 30x and reduce customer cloud infrastructure bills 20 to 80 percent.

