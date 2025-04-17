Multiyear Renewal Spans AEG's World-Class Venues, Sports Teams, and Music Festivals, Spotlighting Pernod Ricard's Premium Portfolio

Pernod Ricard USA (Pernod Ricard), a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, has renewed its long-standing partnership with AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The multiyear renewal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Pernod Ricard continue as an official and exclusive partner in key premium spirits categories across AEG's expansive portfolio of assets, including its premier venues and destinations such as Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theater, and The Novo in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as well as at celebrated AEG Presents music festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival and the brand-new Sand In My Boots festival launching this year in Gulf Shores, AL. One of AEG's longest-standing partners, Pernod Ricard will also remain an official partner of the two-time Stanley-Cup Champions, the LA Kings.

As part of the expanded partnership, Pernod Ricard will gain additional opportunities to activate its key brands-including Código 1530 Tequila, Absolut Vodka, Malibu White Rum, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Perrier Jouet, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Sainte Marguerite and more through immersive fan activations and elevated consumer touchpoints at select properties across AEG's portfolio. Additionally, with a series of major global events coming to the Los Angeles market in the years ahead including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, the 2028 Olympic Paralympic Games, and more, the enhanced partnership provides unparalleled opportunities for Pernod Ricard to showcase its marquee brands on the world stage, connecting with new audiences during major moments of cultural significance.

"Renewing this partnership is a testament to the strength of our collaboration with AEG and its ability to bring our brands to life in extraordinary ways," said Anu Rao, Senior Vice President, Communications. "By aligning our portfolio with AEG's unmatched reach across venues, sports, festivals, and events, we've been able to build powerful relationships with consumers and deliver memorable experiences that reflect the unique qualities of our brands. This renewal allows us to deepen those connections, strategically grow our brands, and inspire moments of celebration for sports and live-entertainment fans alike."

The new agreement, which builds on more than a decade of successful partnership, marks the growth and evolution of a collaboration that has become a benchmark for excellence in sports and live entertainment partnerships. It also reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional fan experiences while strategically aligning AEG's marquee assets with Pernod Ricard's portfolio and key growth initiatives. Together, AEG and Pernod Ricard will continue to create high-profile platforms that connect with fans and elevate the live-event experience in new and meaningful ways.

As a Founding Partner of T-Mobile Arena, a premium and category-exclusive designation, Pernod Ricard will continue to benefit from a strong brand presence, including enhanced interior and exterior signage elements, as well as two key Jameson Irish Whiskey bars on the main concourse. Additionally, as the arena's official tequila and Irish Whiskey partner, fans will continue to have an opportunity to enjoy specialty cocktails featuringCódigo 1530 Tequila and Jameson Irish Whiskey, as well as the newly updated "Jameson Pod" located in the arena's Toshiba PlazaA key highlight of the renewal, the reimagined "Jameson Pod" offers guests a stylish and immersive space to try Pernod Ricard's signature drinks while enjoying world-class sports and live sports and entertainment at the arena.

As the official and exclusive spirits, wine and champagne partner of Crypto.com Arenaand L.A. LIVE, Pernod Ricard's offerings will continue to elevate the fan experience, reinforcing its connection to the millions of guests who visit each year. Signature cocktails featuring Código 1530 Tequila, and Jameson Irish Whiskey will be offered at select bars throughout the arena, including in premium spaces like the Delta SKY360 Club, the Lexus Club, VIP hospitality events and more. Additionally, L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theaterand The Novo, will feature Pernod Ricard's premium portfolio across concessions.

"Our venues, teams and events provide the ultimate platform for brands to connect with fans in meaningful ways," said Nick Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships. "The renewal of our partnership with Pernod Ricard reflects the value we've created together over the past decade and the opportunities we have ahead to further integrate their premium brands into the extraordinary experiences we deliver."

This renewal comes on the heels of a recent announcement naming Pernod Ricard North America as the official whiskey partner of Major League Soccer (MLS)and several clubs, including AEG's, MLS Champion LA Galaxy. As part of this deal, Jameson Irish Whiskey will hold a prominent presence across the team with opportunities to connect with some of the most passionate soccer fans in the Southern California region. Pernod Ricard will also deepen its relationship with fans across the team's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park through a branded bar featuring specialty cocktails, and other fan engagement initiatives that enhance the game-day experience.

In addition to sports, AEG's leading festivals will also remain a cornerstone of the partnership going forward. Under the new agreement, Pernod Ricard continues its role as the official and exclusive vodka, tequila, whiskey, and rum partner for events such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Absolut Vodka will engage festival-goers through culturally relevant activations, and at Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival, where the Malibu Beach House, a fan favorite, will return for the 9th consecutive year. Pernod Ricard will also debut a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition Código 1530 Tequila bottle created exclusively for attendees of this year's Stagecoach in celebration of the renewed partnership.

"Music and live entertainment are essential to how we bring people together, and our partnership with Pernod Ricard is built on creativity and our shared values," said Andrew Klein, President of Global Partnerships at AEG Presents. "By integrating their signature brands into our festivals, arenas, and events, we're able to create immersive experiences that resonate deeply with our fans and reflect the spirit of collaboration that's come to define this partnership. Whether it's a signature cocktail at a festival or a branded activation in one of our venues, this collaboration continues to set a standard for excellence and creativity."

The renewal also includes the addition of AEG Presents' new multi-genre festival Sand in My Boots, presented by country superstar Morgan Wallen. This exciting addition provides Pernod Ricard with a powerful new platform to engage with diverse fan audiences and expand its reach into the Gulf Shores region specifically. Festival attendees can look forward to key activations featuring Absolut Vodkaand Malibu.Malibu specifically will take center stage witha fully programmed DJ stage featuring live performers and a dedicated bar.

