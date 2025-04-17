National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC): NCVC - North Riyadh Geopark and Salma Geopark Join UNESCO's Global Geoparks Network

PARIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO has officially designated the North Riyadh Geopark and Salma Geopark as part of its (UNESCO) Global Geoparks Network, marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia in preserving geoheritage and promoting sustainable development.

The recognition follows UNESCO's stringent selection criteria, which emphasize the comprehensive management of geopark. These criteria ensure a balance between conservation, education, and sustainable development while actively involving local communities. Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkader, CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC), praised the announcement as a testament to Saudi Arabia's dedication to protecting its natural and historical heritage.

He attributed the achievement to the steadfast support of the Kingdom's leadership in enhancing environmental initiatives and promoting sustainability.

He also emphasized NCVC's efforts to preserve the country's unique natural landscapes, especially its geological sites, in line with Vision 2030's Sustainable Development Goals.

Eng. Hussam bin Zuhair Al-Turki, Sr. Director of the Saudi Geoparks Initiative, emphasized that the inclusion of North Riyadh Geopark and Salma Geopark is a moment of national pride. He emphasized that this milestone not only reinforces Saudi Arabia's commitment to preserving its cultural and natural identity but also strengthens its role as a global leader in geoheritage conservation and sustainable development.

With this designation, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to global environmental efforts. The newly recognized geoparks will serve as key destinations for local and international visitors, offering an opportunity to explore the Kingdom's geological wonders while fostering scientific and cultural awareness of geodiversity conservation.

Beyond geotourism, geoparks play a vital role in sustainable natural resource management by connecting geotourism with local economic development, creating jobs, and fostering environmental education. This initiative represents a collaborative effort among government bodies, the private sector, and non-profit organizations, enhancing Saudi Arabia's contribution to both national and sustainable development goals.

