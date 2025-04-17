Hawk, the leading provider of AI-powered anti-money laundering (AML), screening and fraud prevention solutions, has today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester in its new report "The Forrester Wave: Anti-Money-Laundering Solutions, Q2 2025".

"For us to achieve a Strong Performer position in our first appearance in the report is testament to the quality of our technology, breadth of our solution and strength of our strategy," said Wolfgang Berner, Chief Product Officer.

"From the start, we knew that explainable AI was a game-changer for how financial institutions approach AML. We built an AI-native platform that dramatically increases AML efficiency, improves risk coverage, and identifies more financial crime-all with the built-in explainability and model governance that sets us apart. We're seeing excellent results for banks, payment firms and fintechs around the world."

In the report, Forrester stated: "Hawk's innovation is ahead of the competition."

Hawk received above-average customer feedback in Forrester's evaluation. Forrester commented in the report: "Customers unanimously said the vendor fulfils its promises, is competent, delivers consistent quality, and acts ethically."

Hawk also received the highest score possible in the support for transaction types criterion. The report states: "Vendors like to say that 'a payment is a payment' as long as the AML solution captures and looks at payment attributes. But customer organizations tell Forrester that they need AML solutions that help with risk-scoring rules and machine learning (ML) models for various types of payments."

Wolfgang Berner concluded; "We've been able to push boundaries in AML in a way that has balanced cutting-edge innovation with the needs of financial institutions and regulators. This is just the beginning-we're excited to continue leading in innovation and to apply technology in creative new ways to deliver even greater value to our customers."

For more information:

Learn about Hawk's AML solutions

Access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Anti-Money-Laundering Solutions, Q2 2025

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About Hawk

Hawk is the award-winning provider of AI-supported anti-money laundering and fraud prevention technology. Banks, payment providers, and fintechs globally are using Hawk's powerful combination of traditional rules and explainable AI to improve the effectiveness of their AML compliance and fraud prevention by identifying more crime, while maximizing efficiency by reducing false positives. Hawk customers include Ecobank, VakifBank International, Worldline, North, Synctera, CSI, Volt, Vodafone, and VR Payment. Visit www.hawk.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

