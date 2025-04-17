Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884167 | ISIN: US9570901036 | Ticker-Symbol: WB1
Frankfurt
17.04.25
08:03 Uhr
39,000 Euro
+1,400
+3,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,80040,40019:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2025 16:54 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2025 of $31.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.16. First quarter 2025 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $550 Thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $31.7 million and EPS of $1.19.

"Westamerica's first quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 38 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $277 thousand at March 31, 2025," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "First quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2025," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2025 was 4.14 percent compared to 4.25 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2024.

The Company recognized a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $25.1 million compared to $25.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The decline in noninterest expense is primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense due to fewer business days in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, lower occupancy and equipment expense, and lower estimated operating losses from limited partnership investments.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2025 was $11.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 income tax provision includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information April 17, 2025
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
March 31, 2025
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$56,390 $66,094 -14.7%$59,247
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m -
Noninterest Income 10,321 10,097 2.2% 10,633
Noninterest Expense 25,127 26,099 -3.7% 25,853
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 42,134 49,792 -15.4% 44,027
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 11,097 13,375 -17.0% 12,327
Net Income$31,037 $36,417 -14.8%$31,700
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,642 26,674 -0.1% 26,699
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,642 26,675 -0.1% 26,701
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share$1.16 $1.37 -15.3%$1.19
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.16 1.37 -15.3% 1.19
Return On Assets (a) 2.03% 2.24% 2.02%
Return On Common
Equity (a) 11.9% 15.2% 12.1%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.90% 4.30% 4.01%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 37.7% 34.3% 37.0%
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share$0.44 $0.44 0.0%$0.44
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 38% 32% 37%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$59,786 $69,095 -13.5%$62,713
Interest Expense 3,396 3,001 13.2% 3,466
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$56,390 $66,094 -14.7%$59,247
Average Earning Assets$5,794,836 $6,119,368 -5.3%$5,850,620
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,770,099 2,955,565 -6.3% 2,796,675
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.14% 4.50% 4.25%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.24% 0.20% 0.24%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.90% 4.30% 4.01%
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.50% 0.41% 0.49%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.64% 4.09% 3.76%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Total Assets$6,187,321 $6,525,921 -5.2%$6,243,799
Total Earning Assets 5,794,836 6,119,368 -5.3% 5,850,620
Total Loans 789,935 853,553 -7.5% 821,767
Commercial Loans 120,189 133,422 -9.9% 131,088
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 497,379 488,989 1.7% 503,546
Consumer Loans 172,367 231,142 -25.4% 187,133
Total Investment Securities 4,395,565 5,098,539 -13.8% 4,557,436
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,553,755 4,224,474 -15.9% 3,710,378
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 841,810 874,065 -3.7% 847,058
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 609,336 167,276 264.3% 471,417
Loans / Deposits 15.9% 15.9% 16.3%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Total Deposits$4,958,554 $5,379,060 -7.8%$5,028,363
Noninterest Demand 2,293,059 2,532,381 -9.5% 2,342,092
Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,054 1,058,292 -11.6% 934,876
Savings 1,649,631 1,691,716 -2.5% 1,666,542
Time greater than $100K 29,460 36,135 -18.5% 31,541
Time less than $100K 51,350 60,536 -15.2% 53,312
Total Short-Term Borrowings 104,604 108,886 -3.9% 110,404
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 62,582 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 104,604 46,304 125.9% 110,404
Shareholders' Equity 1,055,925 965,840 9.3% 1,039,017
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.2% 47.1% 46.6%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.4% 98.2% 98.3%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2025
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,794,836 $59,786 4.14%
Total Loans (FTE) 789,935 10,744 5.51%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 120,189 1,845 6.21%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 497,379 6,473 5.28%
Consumer Loans 172,367 2,426 5.70%
Total Investments (FTE) 4,395,565 42,339 3.85%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,553,755 33,753 3.80%
Corporate Securities 1,991,278 13,522 2.72%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 915,873 14,422 6.30%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 254,126 2,034 3.20%
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 311,297 2,777 3.57%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 62,651 496 3.17%
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,303 54 5.13%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 448 12.60%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 841,810 8,586 4.08%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 56,006 329 2.35%
Corporate Securities 736,089 7,815 4.25%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 49,715 442 3.56%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 609,336 6,703 4.40%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,794,836 3,396 0.24%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,770,099 3,396 0.50%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,665,495 3,229 0.49%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,054 46 0.02%
Savings 1,649,631 3,128 0.77%
Time less than $100K 51,350 38 0.30%
Time greater than $100K 29,460 17 0.24%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 104,604 167 0.65%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 104,604 167 0.65%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $56,390 3.90%
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2024
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,119,368 $69,095 4.50%
Total Loans (FTE) 853,553 11,413 5.38%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 133,422 2,385 7.19%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 488,989 5,911 4.86%
Consumer Loans 231,142 3,117 5.42%
Total Investments (FTE) 5,098,539 55,399 4.32%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 4,224,474 46,552 4.38%
Corporate Securities 2,114,861 14,555 2.75%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,461,182 26,700 7.23%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 252,828 1,552 2.45%
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 308,807 2,777 3.60%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 72,569 544 3.00%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 424 11.92%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 874,065 8,847 4.05%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 76,062 427 2.25%
Corporate Securities 729,273 7,816 4.29%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 68,730 604 3.52%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,276 2,283 5.40%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,119,368 3,001 0.20%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,955,565 3,001 0.41%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,846,679 2,106 0.30%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,058,292 119 0.05%
Savings 1,691,716 1,917 0.46%
Time less than $100K 60,536 49 0.33%
Time greater than $100K 36,135 21 0.23%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 108,886 895 3.30%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 62,582 843 5.40%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 46,304 52 0.45%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $66,094 4.30%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts$3,381 $3,470 -2.6%$3,501
Merchant Processing
Services 2,733 2,507 9.0% 2,735
Debit Card Fees 1,581 1,543 2.5% 1,902
Trust Fees 899 794 13.2% 867
ATM Processing Fees 463 591 -21.7% 506
Other Service Fees 429 438 -2.1% 428
Life Insurance Gains 102 - n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 733 754 -2.8% 694
Total Noninterest Income$10,321 $10,097 2.2%$10,633
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)$66,711 $76,191 -12.4%$69,880
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.5% 13.3% 15.2%
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.26% 0.28%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)$10.16 $11.49 -11.6%$10.41
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Salaries and Related Benefits$12,126 $12,586 -3.7%$12,461
Occupancy and Equipment 5,038 5,040 -0.0% 5,219
Outsourced Data Processing 2,697 2,536 6.3% 2,610
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 915 1,440 -36.5% 1,095
Professional Fees 395 402 -1.7% 369
Courier Service 688 649 6.0% 692
Other Noninterest Expense 3,268 3,446 -5.2% 3,407
Total Noninterest Expense$25,127 $26,099 -3.7%$25,853
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.76% 1.72% 1.76%
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 37.7% 34.3% 37.0%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Average Total Loans$789,935 $853,553 -7.5%$821,767
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL)$14,780 $16,867 -12.4%$15,318
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m -
Net ACLL Losses (316) (1,288)-75.5% (538)
End of Period ACLL$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 82% 36% 63%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.16% -0.61% -0.26%
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 0.0% 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses$13,915 $15,880 -12.4%$14,781
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans$ - $957 n/m$201
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans - 1 n/m -
Total Nonaccrual Loans - 958 n/m 201
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 277 525 -47.2% 534
Total Nonperforming Loans$277 $1,483 -81.3%$735
Total Loans Outstanding $771,030 $844,677 -8.7%$820,300
Total Assets 5,966,624 6,464,685 -7.7% 6,076,274
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.80% 1.88% 1.80%
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.04% 0.18% 0.09%
10. Liquidity.
At March 31, 2025, the Company had $727,336 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2025, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,498,151 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,752 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $724,966 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At March 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $724,966 thousand based on collateral pledged at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,615,433 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
3/31/25
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities $2,517,299
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA 269,817
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 109,065
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 302,248
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities 299,722
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral $3,498,151
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank ($724,966)
Deposits by Public Entities (713,752)
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements (439,287)
Other (4,713)
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral ($1,882,718)
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge $1,615,433
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
Shareholders' Equity$923,138 $791,691 16.6%$889,957
Total Assets 5,966,624 6,464,685 -7.7% 6,076,274
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 15.47% 12.25% 14.65%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 119.73% 93.73% 108.49%
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 13.71% 10.56% 12.90%
Common Shares Outstanding 26,360 26,678 -1.2% 26,708
Common Equity Per Share$35.02 $29.68 18.0%$33.32
Market Value Per Common
Share 50.63 48.88 3.6% 52.46
(shares in thousands)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired 361 4 n/m -
Average Retirement Price$50.96 $45.58 n/m$-
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 348 (7)n/m (22)
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks$727,336 $434,250 67.5%$601,494
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,802,791 1,879,980 -4.1% 1,835,937
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 822,111 1,420,584 -42.1% 982,589
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 250,844 225,564 11.2% 218,026
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 299,722 292,583 2.4% 292,117
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 60,581 70,466 -14.0% 62,186
U.S. Treasury Securities - - n/m 4,955
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,236,049 3,889,177 -16.8% 3,395,810
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 53,528 73,023 -26.7% 57,927
Corporate Securities 737,146 730,350 0.9% 735,447
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1) 48,674 65,352 -25.5% 51,260
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1) 839,348 868,725 -3.4% 844,634
Loans 771,030 844,677 -8.7% 820,300
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (13,914) (15,879)-12.4% (14,780)
Total Loans, net 757,116 828,798 -8.6% 805,520
Premises and Equipment, net 25,722 26,458 -2.8% 26,133
Identifiable Intangibles, net 72 291 -75.2% 125
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673
Other Assets 259,308 295,313 -12.2% 280,885
Total Assets$5,966,624 $6,464,685 -7.7%$6,076,274
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing$2,241,802 $2,514,161 -10.8%$2,333,389
Interest-Bearing Transaction 920,461 1,066,038 -13.7% 953,863
Savings 1,633,445 1,681,921 -2.9% 1,642,360
Time 78,387 92,805 -15.5% 82,238
Total Deposits 4,874,095 5,354,925 -9.0% 5,011,850
Bank Term Funding
Program Borrowings - 200,000 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 113,219 50,334 124.9% 120,322
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 113,219 250,334 -54.8% 120,322
Other Liabilities 56,172 67,735 -17.1% 54,145
Total Liabilities 5,043,486 5,672,994 -11.1% 5,186,317
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 470,844 473,989 -0.7% 476,506
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (136,768) (196,857)-30.5% (168,104)
Retained Earnings 589,062 514,559 14.5% 581,555
Total Shareholders' Equity 923,138 791,691 16.6% 889,957
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity$5,966,624 $6,464,685 -7.7%$6,076,274
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans$10,669 $11,324 -5.8%$11,167
Equity Securities 195 174 12.1% 195
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 33,430 46,243 -27.7% 36,843
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,494 8,722 -2.6% 8,538
Interest-Bearing Cash 6,703 2,283 193.6% 5,659
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 59,491 68,746 -13.5% 62,402
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 46 119 -61.3% 46
Savings Deposits 3,128 1,917 63.2% 3,148
Time Deposits 55 70 -21.4% 68
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 843 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 167 52 222.1% 204
Total Interest Expense 3,396 3,001 13.2% 3,466
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 56,095 65,745 -14.7% 58,936
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,381 3,470 -2.6% 3,501
Merchant Processing
Services 2,733 2,507 9.0% 2,735
Debit Card Fees 1,581 1,543 2.5% 1,902
Trust Fees 899 794 13.2% 867
ATM Processing Fees 463 591 -21.7% 506
Other Service Fees 429 438 -2.1% 428
Life Insurance Gains 102 - n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 733 754 -2.8% 694
Total Noninterest Income 10,321 10,097 2.2% 10,633
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,126 12,586 -3.7% 12,461
Occupancy and Equipment 5,038 5,040 -0.0% 5,219
Outsourced Data Processing 2,697 2,536 6.3% 2,610
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 915 1,440 -36.5% 1,095
Professional Fees 395 402 -1.7% 369
Courier Service 688 649 6.0% 692
Other Noninterest Expense 3,268 3,446 -5.2% 3,407
Total Noninterest Expense 25,127 26,099 -3.7% 25,853
Income Before Income Taxes 41,839 49,443 -15.4% 43,716
Income Tax Provision 10,802 13,026 -17.1% 12,016
Net Income$31,037 $36,417 -14.8%$31,700
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,642 26,674 -0.1% 26,699
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,642 26,675 -0.1% 26,701
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings$1.16 $1.37 -15.3%$1.19
Diluted Earnings 1.16 1.37 -15.3% 1.19
Dividends Paid 0.44 0.44 0.0% 0.44
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.