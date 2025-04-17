Eli Lilly's shares soared by more than 12% on Thursday following breakthrough results from a pivotal Phase 3 study of its oral diabetes medication Orforglipron. The experimental pill demonstrated impressive efficacy in adults with Type 2 diabetes, not only significantly reducing blood sugar levels but also producing substantial weight loss. Patients lost an average of 7.3 kilograms (approximately 8% of body weight) over 40 weeks, potentially outperforming Novo Nordisk's injectable Ozempic, which typically achieves about 6% weight reduction in comparable studies. The medication's safety profile aligned with other GLP-1 class drugs, with common side effects including nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, though importantly, no concerning liver signals were detected - a significant advantage over Pfizer's recently discontinued competing product.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

As the first small-molecule GLP-1 candidate to successfully complete Phase 3 trials, Orforglipron represents a potential game-changer in the lucrative diabetes and weight management market. The promise of an effective pill rather than an injection has put pressure on competitor Novo Nordisk, whose stock declined following Eli Lilly's announcement. The pharmaceutical giant now plans to seek regulatory approval for weight management by the end of 2024, followed by a diabetes indication application in 2025. Additional results from the ACHIEVE program and ATTAIN study for obesity treatment are expected later this year, potentially further strengthening Eli Lilly's position in this rapidly expanding therapeutic area.

