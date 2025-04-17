Tapestry, Inc.: Game Time: Coach x WNBA

Coach announces partnership with WNBA, celebrating the power of self-expression

This week, Coach announced a multi-year partnership with the WNBA, marking the beginning of a new chapter on the brand's journey to champion self-expression and authenticity. As the official handbag partner of the WNBA, Coach will play a pivotal role in empowering players and fans alike. This collaboration embodies our core purpose, the Courage to Be Real, by inspiring people to confidently explore all facets of their identity.

The collaboration kicked off celebrations on April 14 with the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm® at The Shed in New York City. Throughout the evening, the WNBA Draft Orange Carpet presented by Coach welcomed the newest class of WNBA rookies.

This partnership is a testament to Coach's ongoing commitment to innovation and societal impact. We are proud to be part of the WNBA Changemakers Collective, working alongside purpose-driven companies to enhance the player experience, build the brand, inspire innovation, increase media coverage, and drive business transformation.

Coach will also partner with and amplify the stories of five WNBA prospects who are bridging the worlds of sport and fashion as exceptional athletes who express themselves with their own unique style. The five WNBA prospects are Paige Bueckers (University of Connecticut), Hailey Van Lith (Texas Christian University), Aneesah Morrow (Louisiana State University), Kiki Iriafen (University of South California), and Sonia Citron (Notre Dame).

Coach CEO Todd Kahn said, "This is a sport where the most successful players have that perfect combination of daring confidence, an unshakable commitment to teamwork, and a shared dedication to the dream. I see many parallels in Tapestry and Coach's own story - after all, Coach was the first company to commit to moving their headquarters to Hudson Yards, and back then we couldn't conceive of a world where the WNBA would be holding its draft on an old railroad."

Additionally, Coach will become the presenting partner of WNBA Pride, a platform the league launched in 2014, which marked the first time a pro sports league formed an integrated program to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to a slate of nationally televised games, WNBA Pride presented by Coach will spotlight the third consecutive season of the Pride Is Love limited content series available on the WNBA App.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire