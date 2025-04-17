Top FedEx Volunteers Receive FedEx Founder's Fund Award

FedEx Cares is the company's commitment to giving back and volunteering - values core to our culture inspired and created by our founder, Frederick W. Smith.

The FedEx Founder's Fund Award was established in 2023 in recognition of Mr. Smith's legacy during our 50th anniversary. It celebrates team members who give back to their communities in meaningful ways.

Join FedEx Cares in congratulating the winners of the FedEx Founder's Fund Award for FY25, the most prestigious recognition team members can achieve within the FedEx Cares program.

The top three team members globally, with the most recorded volunteer hours, will have grants made in their names to the nonprofits of their choice in the amounts of $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 respectively.

1st place winner

Karen Boozer

Digital Forensic Advisor

Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Karen, the first-place winner, has worked for FedEx for 42 years and consistently seeks opportunities to serve and assist others, both through significant acts and small gestures of kindness. Her extensive list of volunteer organizations reflects her dedication to addressing issues that impact and support children/youth, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, affordable housing, homelessness, hunger/food insecurity, and the arts.

Currently, she dedicates much of her personal time to volunteering with the Scouting America where she serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster for a new Troop and contributes to the Family Pack, as well as serving as a committee member for both the Pack and Troop.

You can often find Karen volunteering at numerous Memphis-area FedEx Cares events. She regularly contributes to organizations such as Operation Warm, Mid-South Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, among others.

Karen attributes her commitment to service to the example set by her grandmother and mother, which became ingrained in her. Even during her elementary school years, she visited nursing homes and provided supplies to support the residents. She was taught that everyone can serve and benefit others through their knowledge, talents, money, and/or time.

"Volunteering contributes to the well-being of communities and can address local needs. FedEx Cares provides employees various ways to serve that hopefully they can tap into what they are good at and/or enjoy."

2nd place winner

Marko Skubiak

District Manager

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Marko, a 12-year veteran of the FedEx Office team, was inspired to volunteer in his local community by the tangible impact he could see on individuals. His early involvement in Scouting instilled a lifelong spirit of giving, which he has carried throughout his professional career.

At FedEx, he has actively participated in initiatives like Feed My Starving Children, Operation Warm, and various purple tote drives to address food insecurity, support children in need, and, most recently, contribute to a multicultural children's book drive.

For the past five years, he has also volunteered personally with his local YMCA, supporting children in their swimming development. By becoming a volunteer official, he witnesses firsthand the children's progress, their growing love for the sport, their teamwork, and their sportsmanship. Volunteering with the YMCA has provided him with a fulfilling weekend purpose and allows him to support student athletes in Illinois and surrounding states.

"FedEx Cares ties FedEx to the community. Being as large of a company as we are we can lose focus on some of the things that impact us the most. FedEx Cares opens avenues for the employees to help those that they feel need it."

3rd place winner

Steven Hudson

Specialist-Linehaul Planner III

Harrison, Arkansas, USA

Steven, with over six years at FedEx Freight, pursues a personal goal of making a meaningful impact through volunteering. Through the collaboration of FedEx Cares and FedEx Freight, he has contributed to the Trees for Troops program at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, delivering Christmas trees to military families.

Beyond traditional FedEx Cares projects, Steven is an active volunteer in the Harrison, Arkansas, area. He regularly volunteers with his family through his church and dedicates his time to the Branded Equine Based Therapy group. This organization holds significant personal importance for him, as it provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy, as well as a veteran's program that pairs veterans and first responders with wild mustangs.

Witnessing the transformative impact that horses and mustangs have on children and veterans, easing their challenges, is a truly remarkable experience for him.

"FedEx Cares is an incredible source of resources, talent, and connections that can make a lasting impact on lives. All my volunteer work is an honor and my way of giving back to those in need."

The top volunteer from each of the super regions, based on recorded volunteer hours, will have a $7,500 grant made in their name to a nonprofit of their choice.

AMEA - Top volunteer

Mohammed Abou Hassan

Manager Security

Dubai, UAE

Mohammed, a 12-year FedEx employee, has a lifelong commitment to volunteering, beginning in his teenage years. He finds immense joy in connecting with people and bringing them happiness.

He actively participates in and encourages his Dubai team members to join FedEx Cares events, such as Ramadan food packing and the Global Litter Challenge, aimed at community beautification. He also dedicates significant personal time to volunteering with family and friends on causes close to his heart.

Additionally, due to his rare blood type, he is a regular blood donor, striving to save lives through his contributions.

"FedEx Cares offers lots of values to the company & its employees. I believe that volunteering not only helps others but also the volunteers themselves. While giving back, it also provides a physical & mental reward to me. It connects people and reminds us all about human's values like Equality."

The Americas - Top volunteer

Grant Dusyk

Service Solution Specialist

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Grant, a 33-year FedEx veteran, spent most of his career in Sales before joining the Customer Experience team. However, his true passion lies in community service, particularly supporting those in need.

His dedication to addressing homelessness and homelessness prevention intensified during the pandemic, as he witnessed its devastating impact on marginalized individuals struggling with employment, housing, and food security. This inspired him to significantly increase his volunteer efforts.

Currently, he serves on multiple nonprofit boards, coordinates volunteers for a food assistance initiative, and utilizes his web design skills to enhance resources and improve the lives of those less fortunate.

"FedEx Cares provides an opportunity for employees to engage with their community in meaningful ways. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community by sharing my experiences and skills, which I have developed through various roles at FedEx, embracing the Purple Promise, and the Servant Leadership Culture. In return, employees gain invaluable experience and insights through their volunteer work, which can be applied back to their jobs-benefiting both FedEx and its team members."

Europe Winner - Top volunteer

Allart Goekoop

Service Solution Specialist

Hoofddorp, Netherlands

Allart, who began his FedEx journey 18 years ago with TNT, has been volunteering since 2022 to educate, promote, and participate in sustainable energy activities, driven by a passion for creating a livable planet.

He serves as a board member for Soester Energie, utilizing his skills and resources to make his local community greener and more sustainable. Additionally, through FedEx Cares, he collaborates with colleagues from the Hoofddorp office to maintain an organic food garden.

He appreciates the opportunity to participate in FedEx-led volunteer activities and the ability to log personal volunteer hours for projects he is passionate about, particularly those close to home. He aspires to inspire others to adopt sustainable habits and volunteer to protect the planet, leading by example.

"FedEx Cares provides an opportunity to meet colleagues you would otherwise maybe never talk to, so it's a great networking opportunity."

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

