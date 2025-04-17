KBRA releases research on the potential impacts of tariffs on the diamond asset-backed securities (ABS) sector.
The US's significant tariff initiatives have heightened uncertainty across global trade flows and capital markets. Although implementation has been paused for 90 days, a baseline 10% tariff is now in effect, pending further negotiations. The diamond trading sector is particularly sensitive to these developments, as the US remains the world's largest single end-market for polished diamonds, representing between 40% and 55% of global demand by value, according to industry sources.
The tariffs are exacerbating pressure on the natural diamond market, which was already facing structural and cyclical headwinds, including the rapid growth of lab-grown alternatives and the softening of discretionary demand.
Click here to view the report.
Recent Publication
- Assessing the Ripple Effect: Tariff Uncertainty Clouds Structured Finance Outlook
About KBRA
KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1009107
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417084898/en/
Contacts:
Killian Walsh, Managing Director, Structured Finance
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com
John Hogan, Co-Head of Europe, Ratings General
+353 1 588 1191
john.hogan@kbra.com
Yee Cent Wong, Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com
Business Development Contacts
Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com
Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com