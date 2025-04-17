KBRA releases research on the potential impacts of tariffs on the diamond asset-backed securities (ABS) sector.

The US's significant tariff initiatives have heightened uncertainty across global trade flows and capital markets. Although implementation has been paused for 90 days, a baseline 10% tariff is now in effect, pending further negotiations. The diamond trading sector is particularly sensitive to these developments, as the US remains the world's largest single end-market for polished diamonds, representing between 40% and 55% of global demand by value, according to industry sources.

The tariffs are exacerbating pressure on the natural diamond market, which was already facing structural and cyclical headwinds, including the rapid growth of lab-grown alternatives and the softening of discretionary demand.

