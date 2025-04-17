Inspirato members receive SIXT platinum status, exclusive pricing, and seamless rental experiences through collaboration

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and SIXT USA, a subsidiary of SIXT SE-a global leader in premium mobility services-today announce the official launch of a new partnership. This strategic collaboration offers Inspirato members a suite of elevated travel benefits, combining world-class accommodations with best-in-class mobility to deliver a seamless luxury journey.

With a focus on access, service, and personalization, Inspiratodelivers a new standard in luxury travel. Members enjoy hand-selected vacation homes, five-star hotel stays, and bespoke experiences-all backed by expert planning and concierge-level support for every trip.

"Inspirato is committed to elevating every part of our members' journeys," said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. "By partnering with SIXT, we're extending that commitment to the road-offering our members a seamless blend of luxury, convenience, and best-in-class service from the moment their trip begins. As an avid traveler myself, I've long admired SIXT-not just for the quality of their vehicles, but for their commitment to elevating the travel experience for everyone."

Renowned for its high-end fleet and service excellence, SIXT offers premium rental cars, subscriptions, and chauffeur services in more than 100 countries. Known for delivering white-glove service and effortless luxury at every touchpoint, SIXT has become the go-to choice for travelers seeking sophistication on the road.

"We are truly excited to partner with Inspirato-a company that shares our passion for delivering exceptional service and an outstanding customer experience," said Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America. "Providing high-touch, premium service has always been at the heart of what we do-and now, we are joining forces to elevate the entire travel experience. Today's luxury traveler wants more than just a vehicle or a place to stay. They seek a journey that is seamless, personal, and memorable. That is exactly what we are creating together."

Through this partnership, all Inspirato members now receive SIXT Platinum status-the brand's top-tier loyalty level-immediately upon enrollment, unlocking preferred pricing, shorter wait times, a dedicated service line, and complimentary upgrades when available. Members can access a personalized SIXT booking portal to effortlessly reserve vehicles with their Platinum benefits automatically applied. Looking ahead, SIXT and Inspirato will debut co-branded white glove chauffeur services for Inspirato's 2026 Masters Experience, adding premium, branded transportation to one of the company's most iconic events. The partnership also extends to Inspirato employees, who will benefit from access to SIXT's preferred corporate travel rates.

Inspirato also plans to introduce a special offer for select U.S. based SIXT Platinum members -a curated introduction to Inspirato's luxury vacation portfolio. Additional opportunities under consideration include increased brand presence at select SIXT airport locations and the future potential for premium vehicle delivery.

For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings, visit inspirato.com. To explore premium mobility solutions from SIXT, visit sixt.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 335.2 million in 2024 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to reach for the first time EUR 4.00 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit about.sixt.com

Contacts:

Inspirato Investor Relations

ir@inspirato.com

Inspirato Media Relations

communications@inspirato.com

SIXT

us-communications@sixt.com

Zimmerman PR for SIXT

sixt@zimmerman.com