17.04.2025 19:09 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
17-Apr-2025 / 17:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 April 2025 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.96 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the first interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2025. 
 
 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.25p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.71p 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:     1.96p

The dividend will be paid on 27 May 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2 May 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 1 May 2025.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary 020 4617 1040

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  383619 
EQS News ID:  2120590 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120590&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
