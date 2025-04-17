Apollo Art Auctions: Fine Islamic & Indian Art at Auction: A Celebration of Craftsmanship, Culture, and Legacy

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present the forthcoming Fine Islamic and Indian Art sale, now live on our website. Taking place on Monday 28th April, commencing at 11am, during London's much-anticipated Islamic Art Week, this carefully curated auction features over 250 lots celebrating the artistic splendour, spiritual depth, and cross-cultural dialogues that shaped the Islamic and Indian worlds.

This sale offers the chance to acquire some interesting and extraordinary objects that invite deeper reflection on the complex histories, religions, and aesthetic values that shaped these works. In which, each lot tells a story, bearing witness to centuries of artistic innovation, cultural exchange, and human devotion. From the opulent courts of the Mughals and Ottomans to the intellectual and spiritual centres of Safavid Persia, the sale spans over a millennium of creativity. Covering a broad geographic reach-from the Mediterranean and the Middle East to the Iranian plateau, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

The sale stands out for its diverse collection of Indo-Persian arms and armour, including lot 63, a fine Mughal dagger of exceptional craftmanship with a hilt carved from a single piece of translucent agate in the form of a rearing horse's head with flaring nostrils, detailed mane, and expressive eyes, and lot 6, a finely worked pair of steel arm guards, or bazu band and lot 67 a rare Mughal riveted chamfron. Following are an array of ceramic styles from lot 116, a beautiful glazed ceramic mihrab tile in white and blue calligraphic detailing and some dazzling pieces of Indian jewellery, lots 56 and 57, two intricate enamelled diamond and multi-gem set rings.

What sets this sale apart is the breadth and richness of the material on offer; including lot 33, a rare Abbasid chess piece, carved from smoky quartz in the 9th-10th century AD, exemplifies the refined craftsmanship and intellectual culture of the Islamic Golden Age. Likely part of an elite set, its use of semi-precious stone reflects both the luxurious tastes of the Abbasid court and the elevated status of chess as a pursuit of erudition and strategy. Other interesting items include lot 129, a black basalt tomb fragment with beautifully carved chinoiserie arabesques and exceptionally fine carved vegetal decorations running around the border with a central pseudo-Kufic design.

Included are a selection of fine Indian miniature paintings which showcase the detailed work characteristic of the Mughal and Rajput styles, depicting court scenes, deities, and daily life with vibrant colours and fine brushwork.? The auction features a strong selection of decorative arts, including a group of finely chased Indian Bidriware vessels-objects that speak to the everyday luxury and craftsmanship of these cultural spheres.

The showcase of this diverse range of artifacts, including manuscripts, works on paper, intricate metalwork, and fine textiles, each reflects the cultural heritage of their respective regions-all testament to the extraordinary craftsmanship and enduring legacy of these cultures.

The full catalogue is now available to browse online. Bidders are invited to register early and explore the collection in detail. We look forward to welcoming you to the sale on Monday 28th April at 11am.

To view the full selection and register to bid, visit: https://auction.apolloauctions.com/auctions/5-1QGLGK/fine-islamic-and-indian-art

Contact information:

islamicart@apolloauctions.com



Phone Number: (+44) 7424 994167