Vero Finance Technologies: Vero to Participate in ELFA's Capitol Connections 2025, Reinforcing Industry Leadership and Advocacy

Vero Technologies is proud to announce its participation in Capitol Connections 2025, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's (ELFA) premier advocacy event in Washington, D.C., as a continuation of its commitment to industry leadership and policy engagement.

Following its inaugural year as an ELFA member in 2024, Vero is deepening its involvement by sending Co-Founder and CEO John Mizzi and VP of Business Development Jason Bartz to represent their respective ELFA Business Council Steering Committees - Captive and Vendor Finance and Independent Business, respectively - at this year's event on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Connections, hosted annually by ELFA, empowers members to meet directly with lawmakers and key policymakers, advocating for the priorities that shape the equipment finance industry. The 2025 event comes at a critical time, with a new administration and the 119th Congress now in session.

"Our team is passionate about building the future of asset finance-and that means taking an active role in the conversations that shape our industry," said John Mizzi, CEO of Vero Technologies. "We're proud to contribute to ELFA's advocacy efforts and represent both our customers and our peers as we work together to move the industry forward."

Vero's participation in Capitol Connections reflects the company's broader belief in industry collaboration, technology-forward solutions, and responsible innovation. As Vero continues to expand its platform and partner network across wholesale, trade, and equipment finance, its presence in Washington reinforces its position as a forward-thinking leader in the sector.

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows-enhancing efficiency while reducing costs. Learn more at www.vero-technologies.com .

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA's over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses' success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at www.elfaonline.org.

