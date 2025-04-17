AbsenceSoft Wins Prestigious HR Tech Award for Third Consecutive Year

Company takes top honors in the Core HR/Workforce category for Best Innovative Tech Solution

AbsenceSoft, the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2025 HR Tech Awards Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. This marks the company's third consecutive year receiving this industry recognition.

The HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, spotlight excellence and innovation across the HR technology landscape. The program is designed to help HR leaders and technology buyers identify solutions that drive real results. AbsenceSoft was recognized for its ability to automate the resource-intensive aspects of leave and accommodations, enabling HR to focus on people, not paperwork.

"AbsenceSoft excels in providing an intuitive and comprehensive leave and accommodation management solution tailored specifically for HR teams, addressing the growing complexity of compliance with over 200 state and federal leave laws," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Their scalable platform significantly streamlines administrative processes, enhances regulatory compliance, and ultimately improves the overall employee experience."

Lighthouse Research & Advisory notes that more than 5,000 providers compete in today's HR technology landscape, with new innovators emerging daily. The HR Tech Awards recognizes approximately 1-2% of those firms for creating innovative, people-first technology that solves problems their customers care about. Each winning solution has been vetted based on case studies, product demonstrations, and technology innovation.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again by Lighthouse Research & Advisory," said Mark Schiff, CEO of AbsenceSoft. "This award reflects our ongoing commitment to building technology that empowers HR teams and supports the people they serve. We're honored to partner with leading organizations to deliver a more human leave and accommodations experience that enhances compliance, drives productivity, and improves retention."

To learn more about the HR Tech Award and view the full list of 2025 winners, please visit hrtechawards.org.

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over six million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

