Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Welcomes Stacy DiStefano and Harold D. Tamayo to Board of Directors

Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, a mission-driven, long-term care pharmacy dedicated to delivering best-in-class medication support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), proudly announces the appointment of Stacy DiStefano and Harold D. Tamayo to its Board of Directors. These two nationally recognized leaders bring a depth of experience in behavioral health, pharmacy operations, and healthcare finance that will help drive Neighborhood's mission forward.

Elevating Person-Centered Pharmacy Support

Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy is known for providing boutique-style pharmacy services designed to go beyond the traditional dispensing model. With a focus on empowering people with IDD and their care teams, Neighborhood offers customized medication packaging, 24/7 pharmacist access, eMAR support, and proactive consultation-all designed to reduce risk, enhance compliance, and promote independence.

"The addition of Stacy and Harold to our board is a reflection of our continued investment in innovative leadership that prioritizes outcomes for people with disabilities," said Scott Louderback, CEO of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy. "Their vision and expertise will help us scale thoughtfully without losing what makes our services so personal and impactful."

About the New Board Members

Stacy DiStefano is the Founder and CEO of Consulting for Human Services (CFHS), a national consultancy working with providers, payers, and digital health innovators in the behavioral health and IDD sectors. A recognized voice in human services reform, Stacy previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Open Minds and Chimes International, and VP of Innovation at Resources for Human Development. She brings unmatched insight into the challenges and opportunities facing providers who serve complex populations and is deeply committed to helping systems evolve in a way that centers the individual.

Harold D. Tamayo is the current Chief Financial Officer of Aspargo Labs, with a long history of executive leadership in pharmacy and healthcare operations. He has held CFO roles at CVS Omnicare, McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions, and Express Scripts International. Harold also previously served as CFO and board advisor to Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, helping shape its early growth strategy. His financial and operational leadership will support the company's continued growth in new markets, while keeping service quality and care team partnership at the forefront.

