Tanmiah Food Company: Groundbreaking Study on Omega-3 DHA Enriched Foods to Enhance Public Health in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for public health, the results of the landmark Human Nutritional Intervention Study led by King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in collaboration with RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin, Ireland are proudly unveiled.

The study was made possible with the sponsorship of Mara Renewables Corporation, a global leader in microalgae fermentation and omega-3 DHA production, and through close collaboration with leading omega-3 DHA enriched chicken and egg producers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Entitled "Long-chain Omega-3-PUFAs - Dietary Intakes and Blood Levels Currently and in Response to Enriched Foods Amongst Saudi Adults" the study addressed a critical public health issue: the widespread deficiency of the omega-3 fatty acid DHA, an essential fatty acid vital for brain development in children and for aiding in the protection against heart disease, strokes, depression, and dementia in later life.

The study, involving 80 healthy Saudi adults, monitored the effects of consuming omega-3 DHA-enriched chicken and eggs. These products were sourced from Tanmiah Food Company and Arabian Farms and enriched using Mara Renewables Corporation's Humanativ 'OmegaProTM', a sustainable microalgae-based source of omega-3 DHA. Participants consumed these enriched foods four times per week over four months. The Omega-3 status of participants was measured using their Omega-3 Index. It is better to have a higher Omega-3 Index. The Omega-3 Index is divided into four categories, namely <4% is very high risk category (undesirable), 4-6% is high risk category, 6-8% is moderate risk category and >8% is low risk category (desirable).

Participants began with low Omega-3 Index (averaging 4.75%, far below optimal values), and the consumption of DHA-enriched foods resulted in significantly increased blood DHA levels compared to the control group, with a 0.9% higher red cell Omega-3 Index. More importantly, the numbers of subjects with a very high-risk Omega-3 Index (index < 4%) were more than halved amongst the group that ate the enriched foods. Furthermore, numbers with a protective Omega-3 Index (index > 6%) increased four-fold. These results underscore the ability of everyday foods enhanced with Mara's Humanativ OmegaProTM to effectively address widespread nutritional deficiencies without necessitating drastic dietary changes.

"Omega-3 DHA is not just important; it is essential for optimal health. This study illustrates that omega-3 DHA enriched chicken meat and eggs can serve as practical dietary solutions to improve public health." says Prof. Pat Wall, Professor of Public Health, University College Dublin and former Chairman of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). "This research aligns with the important goal to create sustainable, impactful health policies based on nutritional science."

Mara Renewables Corporation leverages advanced microalgae fermentation to produce high-quality, fish-free algal omega-3 DHA. "Our algal oil not only contributes to an improved taste and overall sensory but also ensures a consistent DHA content," added Harry Boot, CEO of Mara Renewables Corporation. "Choosing microalgal oil over traditional fish oil signifies a pivotal step towards sustainability in our food systems. We are committed to providing a reliable and eco-friendly source of omega-3 DHA. As a global leader in microalgae-based omega-3s, we are passionate about making essential nutrition accessible and enjoyable for everyone - no matter their diet or lifestyle. From DHA-enriched eggs, meat and dairy to plant-based and functional foods, our team supports partners around the world in integrating high-quality omega-3s into everyday products that people know and love."

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, emphasizes the innovative approach of integrating omega-3 DHA into everyday foods:

"By elevating the nutritional profile of our chicken products, we are addressing the omega-3 deficiency while enhancing consumer health. We believe this partnership with Mara and our commitment to producing omega-3 DHA-enriched foods will significantly contribute to public health in Saudi Arabia. This commitment reflects Tanmiah's broader vision to become the number one global halal, sustainable, and healthy protein company by 2030. By pioneering nutritional innovation and prioritizing consumer well-being, the company is not only fulfilling immediate health needs but also laying the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable future-core pillars of Tanmiah's strategic direction."

Dr. Salwa Albar, Associate Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology at King Abdulaziz University, highlighted the significance of the study's findings within the regional context:

"This research provides valuable evidence that omega-3 DHA-enriched foods can help bridge the nutritional gap in our population. Integrating such functional foods into everyday diets not only elevates tissue levels but also offers real cardiovascular protection. This, in turn, can reduce chronic disease risk and improve overall health outcomes in Saudi Arabia. It also reinforces the importance of science-backed nutrition strategies in shaping effective public health policy."

With high rates of cardiovascular disease and low fish consumption in the Kingdom, omega-3 enriched products represent a vital tool for improving public health. This approach aligns well with the goals of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture, the National Nutrition Committee, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. If adopted nationally, policy changes promoting omega-3 enrichment in poultry amongst other everyday foods could significantly reduce chronic disease risk and support local farming while minimizing reliance on imported supplements.

Through increased awareness of these enriched foods, Tanmiah and Mara aim to support enhanced omega-3 DHA consumption. This will contribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals of improving the overall health and quality of life of Saudi citizens.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed company on the Saudi stock market. Tanmiah is part of Al-Dabbagh Holding Group, a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 147 farms as well as seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and five primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

About Mara Renewables Corporation

Based in Halifax, Canada, Mara Renewables Corporation is on a mission to enhance human health by delivering premium, fish-free Omega-3s derived from algae. By combining cutting-edge science with a commitment to sustainability, Mara's products contribute to marine ecosystem preservation while promoting healthier living. The company and its subsidiaries, including Humanativ Limited, offer algal-based Omega-3s in various formats-including crude oil, refined oil, concentrates, softgels, and powders-catering to animal nutrition, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and food and beverage industries.

For more information, visit maracorp.ca

